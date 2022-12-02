Watch out Garmin, Xiaomi's new watch can calculate body fat from your wrist

Xiaomi is teasing a new smartwatch, expected to launch later this month, that won't just track your workouts, but will be able to calculate body composition from your wrist – including muscle, bone, and body fat percentages – so you can see the impact of your training.

The Xiaomi Watch S2 was originally scheduled for release yesterday (December 1), but the company cancelled its launch event at short notice. It has, however, posted some teasers to keep us interested,

As Wareable (opens in new tab) reports, the company posted a short GIF on Chinese social media site Weibo (opens in new tab) showing the Xiaomi Watch S2 measuring the wearer's body composition stats, and then displaying them on screen. Other images show straps with different colored trim on the edges and coordinating watch faces.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Like the Xiaomi Watch S1, released in December last year, it has a round case, and is controlled using two physical buttons on the right-hand side, plus an AMOLED touchscreen. It's expected to come in a choice of two case sizes: 42mm and 46mm.

Although we don't have full details yet, its body composition app will presumably work in the same way as a smart scale like the Garmin Index S2 or Fitbit Aria Air. These send a very small electrical current through your body, and use the resistance to estimate the proportion of different tissues.

That's not something you'll find on any smartwatches from the big names in sports watches like Garmin, Polar, Coros, or even Apple.

We're particularly interested to see whether Xiaomi follows the Watch S2 with a version more focused around sports. Just a few months after releasing the Watch S1, the company released the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, which offered largely the same features but with a lower price tag and slightly less premium, more sporty look.