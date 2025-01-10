We called the Garmin Fenix 7S a "top tier watch with tremendous battery life" - and it's $270 off right now

Fancy massive savings on a top-of-the-range Garmin sports watch? Then look no further, as the high-tech Fenix 7S is now available for just $279.99 at Walmart, that's a huge $270 less than its list price of $649.99.

The Fenix 7S is filled to the brim with insightful health monitors. With 24/7 health tracking, this super-smart watch measures your sleep, stress, and heart rate alongside several other metrics.

With several different sports modes, the Fenix 7S is handy for all athletes, and particularly suited to trail runners. Topographic maps help you stay on the trails while a built-in 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter provide detailed information to help you power through the wilderness.

We were extremely impressed by the Fenix 7S in our review. Praising its insightful heart-rate sensor and handy training tools, we gave this high-tech Garmin four and a half stars.

The Fenix 7S "has a lot to offer whether you're a runner hoping to hit a new personal record or a hiker who wants to explore new routes and built fitness," said our former editor and fitness wearables expert Cat Ellis.

Cat was also keen to praise the watch's long-lasting battery life, which keeps on kicking for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 38 in battery saver mode.

Garmin Fenix 7S GPS Watch: $649.99 $279.99 at Walmart

Save $270 Boasting stellar insights and a long-lasting battery life, the Fenix 7S GPS watch is one of Garmin's very best. The Fenix 7S can be used for multiple sports, with loads of great modes to help you train and improve on your personal bests.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Garmin 7S GPS watches where you are.