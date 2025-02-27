“We’ve never been limited to traditional categories” – Arc'teryx goes all in on technical mountain running shoes for 2025

Arc'teryx might consider itself a climbing brand at heart, but if last night's 2025 footwear launch is anything to go by, the brand is going to be picking up the pace this year.

The Canadian brand unveiled four new footwear styles coming out this year, and three of them are engineered for technical mountain running.

First out is the Norvan LD 4, a trail running shoe that builds on the Norvan franchise with a reduced stack height for added stability (down to 25 mm in the heel, 19 mm in the forefoot), and a more durable, PFAS-free upper. Though toe protection is vital in a trail shoe, Arc'teryx has actually softened the toe box in the model to cut down on toe bashing when you're on the descent. The addition of a sock liner is intended to improve fit and increase comfort for long-distance runs.

The Norvan LD 4 will be available in March in both Gore-Tex and non-waterproof versions. We gave the Norvan LD 3 four stars for its bouncy, fun performance and are looking forward to getting the new model out to test over the next few weeks.

The Norvan LD 4 will be available in March (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Also in the Norvan family, the winterized Nivalis arrives in September and it looks set to defy expectations of what a winter trail running shoe should be.

“Winter running shoes are clunky, overdesigned and stiff," says Pam McNelis, Global Footwear Development for Arc'teryx.

In comparison, she says the Novalis is "one of the lightest, weatherproof running shoes of its kind." At just 290 grams for a US 9.5, she's not lying about the weight and while we haven't got it out on the trails yet, it certainly looks like it's got the goods for harsh conditions. There's an over-ankle gaiter and Gore-Tex invisible fit to keep out snow and debris, custom lugs for tackling mud and snow and a seamless single-pull lace system you can use to get the perfect fit even with frozen fingers.

The Nivalis sports an over-ankle gaiter and Gore-Tex invisible fit to keep out snow and debris (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Perhaps the most exciting addition to the lineup is the Vertex Speed. We gave the Vertex Alpine nearly perfect marks for its performance as an approach shoe, but the new iteration is a new running shoe that the brand says you can also climb in.

“We’ve never been limited to traditional categories," says Josh Herr, Global Footwear Design when speaking about the shoe, which he says combines the efficiency of mountain running with climbing performance.

The first Vertex shoe was released six years ago and the brand went back to the drawing board to redesign the original. Over hundreds of test models and thousands of miles put in by Arc'teryx ambassadors like ultra runner Kat Drew, the brand devised this hybrid shoe which combines a softer heel for running with a stiffer midfoot for climbing.

Underfoot, a Vibram Litebase outsole sports zoned lugs which are larger in the forefoot for climbing while open, deep lugs under the heel deliver better traction when you're moving fast. The Matryx upper is woven into a flat knit gaiter with a sock-like fit that the brand says is breathable and flexible. We reckon this one could be perfect for climbing Half Dome and any mountain run with lots of rocky scrambling.

The Vertex Speed prototype has already seen four podiums and six FKTs in North America, and it's coming out of Beta this April.

The Vertex Speed prototype has already seen four podiums (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Last but not least, if you're a diehard climber and not interested in fast-paced adventures, the brand has something new for you too.

The Konceal is an approach shoe that was born out of a challenge: to make a shoe that climber Paul McSorley can't break. This sturdy alpine shoe has a carbon shank for added stability and a Vibram XS Flash 2 outsole for confidence when smearing.

It's got a nubuck leather upper for breathability when things heat up plus an improved heel lock to help prevent blisters on long approaches. The new Konceal arrives this fall.