Wondering what day of the week is best for your biggest effort on the trail? Garmin's 2024 Year in Review report has the answer

When you're scheduling your training for the week, you probably save your biggest effort for the day when you have the most time – but do you ever get your trail running shoes, start moving, you realize you're exhausted?

According to a new Garmin report, that might be because your Body Battery Score – which gauges the effects of your activity, sleep, rest and stress on your energy levels – is at its lowest. The report, which was released yesterday, reveals that Garmin's tens of millions of users tend to hit their lowest daily Body Battery score on Saturdays, the day when many of us schedule our longest run.

Additionally, it suggests that the best day to put in more miles or do that more intense workout may actually not be over the weekend at all, but on Tuesdays. Garmin users tend to have their best night of sleep of the week on Mondays, and unsurprisingly wake up with the most energy on Tuesdays.

That means most of us have the best Training Readiness Score – which means you're at your most recovered – on Tuesdays, making it the best way to get that big workout in and reap the most rewards.

Most of us have the best Training Readiness Score on Tuesdays (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, this probably isn't down to mysterious astrological influences. It could simply be that modern life is structured to make most of us exhausted by the end of the week, and more refreshed after a couple of days off. Whatever is causing it, it may be helpful to understand why weekend workouts can be miserable and start taking your foot off the gas then and enjoying some Zone 2 training instead. Save your biggest days for Tuesdays and then make Hump Days recovery days. And of course, most races take place on the weekends, so make sure you're hyper-vigilant about proper tapering to improve your weekend performance on the big day.

Need a little more data on which Garmin watch is right for you to help you monitor sleep and energy trends for yourself? We've reviewed all the best Garmin watches across the price range to help you decide, and even written up a comparison of two of the most popular styles, the Garmin Epix Pro vs Garmin Epix.