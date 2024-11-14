Wow! This early Black Friday deal sends the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 to its lowest-ever price

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but why wait? Right now, you can grab the Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS smartwatch for just $289.99 at Walmart. That's a huge discount of $310 off the list price for this highly-rated smart watch and is the cheapest it's ever been (even better than last year's Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day deals).

The Forerunner 945 has earned its place as one of the best GPS watches around, and comes packed with advanced training tools for runners, cyclists, swimmers and triathletes. It will record your heart rate, monitor your sleep and suggest recovery times, making it an invaluable training aid.

The Forerunner 945 will also help you navigate routes and has full-color, GPS mapping to guide you on your adventures – so you never need to worry about getting lost. The 945 has a nice bright and well-presented 1.2-inch screen, that uses transflective display technology – making it more visible in sunlight. The backlight is handy for those evening runs and can be turned on with a push of the top-left button, or automatically with a turn of the wrist.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $599.99 $289.99 at Walmart

Save $310 One of Garmin's most powerful multi-sports watches has hit a record-low price at Walmart, with a huge discount for a limited time. We've never seen it cheaper, so grab it while you can! Amazon price check: $299

