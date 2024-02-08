Yellowstone's shirtless wolf-chaser back in the spotlight

A viral video showing a man chasing a black wolf through Yellowstone National Park is recirculating on social media this week, prompting a discussion about the importance of respecting wildlife and acting responsibly

It's possible that this could be the same man who was filmed pulling off his shirt harassing bears last year, though it's impossible to be sure. The wolf video (which you can see below) was shot in the Lamar Valley by wildlife photographer Derek Nielsen, who subsequently helped authorities follow up the incident.

However, an investigation by the National Park Service (NPS) found that the three videos of a man harassing bears were recorded elsewhere.

"The park takes all reports of animal harassment very seriously,” Yellowstone National Park head of public affairs Morgan Warthin told Outdoor Life. “The investigation led by park law enforcement officers recently revealed that the incidents did not occur in Yellowstone, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, or in any other national park. We have no additional information to share."

It is illegal to feed, touch, tease, frighten, or intentionally disturb wildlife in any US National Park, and visitors found guilty of doing so can face heavy fines, and even jail time. In 2021, 25-year-old Samantha Dehring of Illinois was fined and sentenced to four days in custody after approaching a mother grizzly bear and cubs to take photos.

"Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish," said acting US attorney Bob Murray on behalf of the District of Wyoming at the time. "Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist."

Visitors to Yellowstone are warned to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) from elk, bison and moose, and 100 yards (900 meters) from bears and wolves. Although there are no reports of a wolf attacking a person at the park, approaching and feeding the animals can lead them to lose their natural wariness around people, presenting a potential risk. The NPS explains that two habituated wolves have been killed in the park for public safety.