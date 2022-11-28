Yes, the brand new Google Pixel Watch is already on sale for Cyber Monday

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel Watch for just $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $50 off the regular price, and the first deal we've seen on Google's brand new, feature-packed smartwatch.

The Google Pixel watch is a sleek device that runs Google Wear OS, meaning that unlike most dedicated sports watches, it gives you access to a huge range of first and third-party apps, and gives you access to essential tools like Google Calendar, Gmail, Google Fit, and Google Pay right on your wrist. You can also install apps like Strava, AllTrails, and Komoot, making it perfect for hiking and trail running.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Google Pixel Watch near you. We're also rounding up all of this year's best Cyber Monday Garmin deals, hiking deals, camping deals, and fishing deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out on the biggest savings.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save £50 We were surprised to see a Cyber Monday deal on the Pixel Watch, which only launched in October, but here it is. If stock sells out at Best Buy, Amazon has matched the price (opens in new tab) for a limited time.

If stock sells out at Best Buy, you can also pick up the Google Pixel Watch for the same price at Amazon (opens in new tab). Both these offers are likely to finish at the end of Cyber Monday, so you'll need to move fast to grab them while they last. Bear in mind that you'll also need to pay a monthly data fee for mobile services.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Google Pixel Watch near you: