Hurry – Yeti Crossroads backpacks are going cheap for Black Friday
Amazon has some great Black Friday deals on Yeti bags, but as we saw on Prime Day, they might not last long
Amazon's Black Friday sale has started, with some huge discounts on Yeti camping gear including $75 off the 35-liter Yeti Crossroads backpack, and $69 off the 27-liter version. It's very rare to see more than $20 off any Yeti gear, and when Amazon offered similar price cuts for Prime Day, the products in question sold out in 24 hours.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for a selection of today's best Yeti deals where you are. Looking for a cooler or a bottle? We're hand-picking all this year's best Black Friday Yeti deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.
Yeti Crossroads Backpack 35L:
$250 $175 at Amazon
Save $75 With the capacity of a suitcase, this water and abrasion-resistant pack from Yeti is perfect for everyday use and travel. Featuring a clamshell opening, it combines suitcase-like ease of loading with the functionality of a backpack. It’s also highly durable, thanks to its 700D TuffSkin Nylon. With $75 off for Black Friday, this is an excellent deal.
Yeti Crossroads Backpack 27L:
$230 $161 at Amazon
Save $69 A superb price on this uncompromising pack from Yeti. Boasting 700D water and abrasion-resistant TuffSkin Nylon, it’s a robust as they come. It features a spacious and easily accessible main compartment, padded laptop pocket and two Rambler Bottle ready pockets, making it perfect for everyday use.
Yeti's Crossroads backpacks are great all-rounders, tough enough for commuting during the week and hiking at the weekend. They're easy to keep clean, hard to damage, and ergonomically designed to be kind to your back whether you're scrambling or running for a train.
These deals apply to the Nordic Purple colorway, which launched last summer and is intended to remind you of twilight skies in Scandinavia.
If you're not in the US, here are some of today's best Yeti deals near you:
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
