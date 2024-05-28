Selected Yeti bags and cups are going cheap with this rare deal at Amazon

Right now, there's a rare deal on Yeti gear at Amazon, with 20% off selected bags and bottles. The only catch: they're all the same color. Yeti has announced that it's discontinuing its seasonal Camp Green colorway (which debuted last year) and stores like Amazon are now selling off their stock at a steep discount.

It's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your camping gear for the summer, with $40 off the extra large Yeti Camino 50 Carryall (so large you can even stand inside it to get changed after swimming), $26 off the smaller but no less versatile Yeti Camino 20, and $7.50 off the Yeti Rambler 25oz tumbler with straw.

Yeti Camino 50 Carryall: $200 $160 at Amazon

Save $40 This is the largest version of Yeti's super tough Camino shoulder bag, which is fully waterproof and perfect for carrying heavy loads just about anywhere. Our reviewer was particularly impressed by its padded straps and "tough as nails construction", and it's going cheap at Amazon today.

Yeti Camino 20 Carryall: $130 $104 at Amazon

Save $26 If your needs are a bit more modest, the smaller Camino 20 is the perfect size for carrying a picnic, or your swimwear and towel for a day at the beach. It's ideal for wild swimming too, because it's totally waterproof with welded seams.

Yeti Rambler Bottle Sling: $35 $28 at Amazon

Save $7 This sling makes it easy to carry your Rambler bottle hands-free, or you can attach it to the Hitchpoint Grid on one of the Yeti Camino bags above. The bottle pouch has a flat back so it won't roll around when you're carrying it, which is a smart design touch.

Yeti Rambler 25oz Tumbler: $38 $30.40 at Amazon

Save $7.60 We've found Yeti's insulated tumblers ideal for camping or commuting. They're compatible with cupholders, dishwasher-safe, and won't leave a nasty metallic taste in your moth. This 25oz version should satisfy even the biggest of thirsts.

Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle: $30 $24 at Amazon

Save $6 When we tested the larger 26oz version of this bottle, we were blown away by its tough design, which includes a carry handle built into the lid. The wide mouth makes it easy to drink from, and it doesn't hang onto flavors from drinks like coffee.

If you can't see the Yeti product you're looking for, you can also get 20% off Camp Green gear at Yeti.com while stock lasts.