Save a huge 25% off this Yeti LoadOut cargo case at Amazon right now

Right now, you can get the Yeti LoadOut GoBox Divided Cargo Case for just $187.50 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 25% off the list price, and the cheapest this super tough gear box has ever been.

When you're heading into the backcountry, the GoBox is as close to indestructible as you can get. It's waterproof (great for fishing trips), dustproof, and can survive serious impacts. Use it to stash your camp kitchen setup, fishing or hunting gear, or anything else you want to keep protected outdoors. It also comes with an easily removable caddy for smaller essentials, so there's no need to rummage around for things that have worked their way to the bottom

The deal applies to the charcoal colorway.

This isn't a cooler, and Yeti warns that you shouldn't try filling it up with ice (it doesn't have insulation), but you can stash four of the company's DayTrip lunch boxes inside to keep them safe and protected.

