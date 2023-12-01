There are still limited edition goodies in the Yeti Gear Garage, but it closes soon
Your last chance to grab coolers, bottles and flasks in fun, rare colors
The Yeti Gear Garage is still open, with coolers and drinkware in rare and limited edition colors, but Yeti says the doors will soon shut for another year, so it's your last chance to snap them up.
The Gear Garage is an annual event that brings back old favorites, plus special editions and even some new products (like a stackable Yeti branded ice cube tray). One new product or color is added every day for a week, and once they're gone, they're gone until next year.
Many products have already sold out, but you can still grab a Yeti Tundra 45 or Tundra 35 hard cooler in limited edition chartreuse (which is both hard to find and hard to miss), the wheeled Yeti Tundra Haul in aquifer blue, or the Yeti Rambler half gallon water jug in tropical reef blue.
This year's holiday deal is still running too, letting you grab two free Yeti Yonder water bottles when you spend $200 (including items in the Gear Garage).
Get two free Yeti Yonder water bottles when you spend $200 at Yeti.com
Yeti is offering two free Yonder 750ml water bottles in colors of your choice when you spent $200 in its online store. Each of these bottles is worth $25, so that's a great holiday deal. The offer ends when stock runs out.
Yeti rarely does deals and discounts, and each of these bottles is worth $25 by itself, so this offer is well worth checking out.
- The best hiking water bottles: lightweight, tough, dependable bottles tested
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Dave Golder
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis
By Dave Golder