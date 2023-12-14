Yeti's awesome holiday deal is still running, with delivery in time for Christmas

Yeti launched its annual holiday deal on Black Friday, and it's still running, giving you the chance to pick up two free 750ml Yonder water bottles worth a total of $50 when you spend $200 in the online store. The deal will continue until the end of December, but if you order now, you can get your order in time for Christmas.

To get your free bottles, just add at least $200 of gear to your shopping cart and a box will appear asking you to choose which colors you would like. Each bottle is BPA-free, made with 50% recycled plastic, and is 100% leakproof. They'd make great additions to your own hiking and camping gear, or Christmas gifts for loved ones.

If you're not in the US, scroll to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on Yeti gear where you are.

Get two free Yeti Yonder water bottles when you spend $200 at Yeti.com

Yeti is offering two free Yonder 750ml water bottles in colors of your choice when you spent $200 in its online store. Each of these bottles is worth $25, so that's a great deal. The offer ends on December 31, 2023.

You can still get your order delivered in time for Christmas if you move fast. For non-customized orders (no special printed designs), your order should be placed no later than December 19 at 12pm CT for delivery by Christmas Eve. If you're sending your order to someone else, you'll have the option to include a gift message during checkout.

Sadly the last posting date for custom orders has now passed. It's also worth noting that dates are subject to changed, and Yeti urges you to place your order as soon as possible to make sure you're not disappointed.

"All holiday shipping cut offs, delivery timelines, or estimated delivery dates are only estimates, are subject to change and may have certain limitations or exclusions listed in our terms & conditions and shipping policy," the company says in its shipping and returns policy.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Yeti coolers, lunchboxes and bottles near you: