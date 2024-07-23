Stay cool folks, this Yeti soft cooler is $90 off right now

This easy hauler keeps 28 liters of food and drinks cold on your adventures

Right now, you can pick up the Yeti Hopper M30 2.0 Soft Cooler at 25% off at REI. That's a whopping $90 off this soft-sided cooler that's been reengineered to stay open with ease when you want to grab a cool drink and close tightly with a gentle push.

This deal applies to the 28-liter cooler in the navy colorway. Customers who have given the cooler five-star reviews praise how easy it is to load thanks to its stay-open design, note that it keeps ice cold for days and love how easy it is to carry.

The Hopper M30 2.0 is designed with a magnet closure that creates a leak-resistant shield, closed-cell foam insulation to keep food and drinks cold or hot and is built using Yeti's High-density DryHide shell fabric which withstands punctures and UV rays, improving the shelf life of your cooler.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Yeti Hopper Cooler series where you are.

Yeti Hopper M30 2.0 Soft Cooler: $350 $261.93 at REI

Save £88 With a wide-mouth opening that's been reengineered to stay open with ease and close tightly with a gentle push, the YETI Hopper M30 2.0 soft cooler makes it simple to grab a drink wherever you roam. This deal applies to the navy colorway.

You can even attach accessories such as the YETI Rambler bottle sling or Sidekick Dry gear case to the cooler's HitchPoint Grid to bring even more gear along on your adventure.

Not in the US? Here are today's best offers on the Yeti Hopper Cooler series near you: