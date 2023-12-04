This Yeti Tundra cooler is even cheaper now than on Black Friday

If you missed out on last month's Black Friday deals on Yeti coolers, don't worry – there's an even better one running at Amazon right now. If you're quick, you can pick up a Yeti Tundra 35 hard-sided cool box for only £200, which is a hefty saving of 20% off the regular asking price.

Yeti coolers rarely go on sale, and discounts this steep are particularly unusual, so this is a deal well worth checking out. The Tundra 35, with 3in of Permafrost insulation, will comfortably hold 21 beer cans (using a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio) or ample food for a family adventure, and keep it chilled all day,

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Yeti Tundra 35 where you are.

The Yeti Tundra 35 has a rotomolded construction (the same type of gasket you'd find on your fridge at home).

The Yeti Tundra 35 has a rotomolded construction (the same process used to make whitewater kayaks), with heavy duty latches, and interlocking two-pin hinges made for maximum durability. Its side handles are made from military-grade polyester rope, and it's fitted with non-slip feet and tie-down points for use on boats.

The deal applies to the navy blue version only, and stock is already limited so you'll need to move fast to grab one before they sell out.

