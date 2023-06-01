Yeti Rambler 12oz Bottle with Hotshot Cap review: hot coffee without the hassle

The ideal insulated bottle for coffee-lovers, the 12oz Yeti Rambler is just the right size for one, and its smart sip-through cap means there's minimal risk of spills even while you're walking. Just make sure to release the pressure occasionally and your drinks will stay deliciously hot for hours.

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

Yeti Rambler 12oz Bottle with Hotshot Cap: first impressions

The Yeti Rambler bottle is a seriously tough double-walled insulated water bottle, which will keep drinks hot or cold for hours and hours, and enjoy it with a minimum of fuss on the move. This 12oz version is just the right size for one generous serving of coffee, and fits nicely in most cupholders.

The ingenious Hotshot design means there's no need to carry a separate camping mug. Just twist the recessed handle in the top of the lid and you can drink straight through the cap from any angle.There's also an 18oz version available for longer trips, or you can buy the Hotshot Cap separately for your existing Yeti Rambler bottle.

Specifications • List price: $30 / £25

• Dimensions: 3in / 7.6cm W x 7in / 17.8cm H

• Weight: 14oz / 400g

• Materials: Stainless steel, plastic Hotshot Cap

• Lid type: Screw-on

• Colors: Many

• Compatibility: Car camping, hiking, picnics

Like all Yeti drinkware, the Rambler Bottle with Hotshot Cap comes in a wide array of colors, with special editions and seasonal shades released every now and then. My review sample is navy, and there are seven other options available at the time of writing, including Canopy Green, which was released for spring 2023.

It's solidly made, and my review sample has so far shrugged off a couple of drops from the side pocket of my backpack with no ill effects.

This is a premium insulated bottle, but at $30 / £25, it's not wildly expensive, and well worth the investment if you want to guarantee that your drink will stay at the right temperature on the trail or at camp.

Yeti Rambler 12oz Bottle with Hotshot Cap: in the field

I took the Yeti Rambler Bottle with Hotshot Cap on a week-long camping and hiking expedition near Sherwood Forest, UK, and was very impressed by its performance. Tea or coffee brewed in the morning was piping hot at lunchtime, and still drinkably warm by the evening. Holding the bottle, you can feel just how little heat is escaping. I was even able to boil water last thing at night, store it in the flask, and use it to make tea the following morning.

The bottle is dishwasher-safe, which is a real plus when you get home from camp, but it's also easy to clean by hand when you're off-grid. Its stainless steel interior isn't easily tainted by strong flavors either, so you don't need to worry about your water tasting of last week's coffee or your dishwasher detergent.

Make sure the Hotshot Cap is unlocked when screwing it onto the bottle, otherwise some coffee may leak out (Image credit: Future)

The Hotshot cap is an excellent piece of engineering, too. You don't need to remove it to drink, it avoids the need to drink directly from the bottle's metal lip, and it's harder to spill. I have a Stay Sixty water bottle that works in a similar way, but Yeti's design is superior, with a smooth mechanism that closes tightly between uses.

The only downside, which is mentioned in the enclosed leaflet, is the need to occasionally loosen the lid a little to release pressure when using the Hotshot Bottle to carry hot drinks. If you don't, there's a chance some liquid might ooze out when you want to take a drink, which isn't ideal. You also need to take care to screw on the cap with the Hotshot Lid open to allow air to escape, otherwise you could wind up with fresh coffee on your best hiking pants.