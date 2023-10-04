Adidas Terrex Agravic Ultra trail running shoes review: built to keep on going and going and going…

A hard-wearing, long-lasting ultra running shoe with plenty of cushioning that remains bouncy for mile after mile on all surfaces, including pretty muddy ones.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Ultra: first impressions

Although the Adidas Terrex Agravic Ultras are definitely on the heavy side when it comes to the best trail running shoes (at 595g / 21oz per pair in size UK 6.5), the use of heavier materials also often equates to durability. So when it comes to ultra running, chunkiness isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Specifications • List price: £160 (UK) / $160 (USA)

• Weight (pair UK 6.5): 595g / 21oz

• Colors: Women’s Coral / Lilac / Turquoise; Men’s Black

• Drop: 8mm

• Compatibility: Miles and miles of ultra running where durable shoes are required

The feel from the Lightstrike cushioning, Boost midsole and Pebax midsole protection plate is stiff and firm with a good rebound for miles of pounding, and it’s nice to see that the upper contains 50%+ recycled content.

The seven-point lacing system is traditional, with flat, grippy laces, giving a secure, snug fit.

The Continental Rubber outsole with the popular, 4mm chevron grip combination is designed for traction in all but the boggiest of conditions, while the 8mm drop should suit most runners.

The toe box is regular but feels roomy, and although the shoe is cushioned you can still feel enough of the terrain beneath your feet to respond quickly to uneven ground as you run, hike or stagger to the end of that ultra.

There’s nothing specifically unique about these shoes; they’re above average in price but they’re good all-round ultra running shoes that will eat up any terrain you throw at them, both in training and racing, and they’ll hopefully last you a long time.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Ultra: on the trails

The Adidas Terrex Agravic Ultras don’t feel heavy when on, and running in them across any surface for any distance feels light and easy. From the roads and pavements of my local town to rocky paths in the Peak District in England, these shoes performed with aplomb. It felt like they were propelling me forwards rather than holding me back with their weightier build; they eat up muddy trails.

The only thing I did need to do was swap the insoles as the ones provided rose up at the front of my arch uncomfortably – it’s possible that I need to go down half a size as these shoes are nice and roomy.

Once the insole was swapped in (I used Sidas insoles) the arch rub disappeared. You don’t need to use a dedicated running insole either, just nick the one from another pair of running shoes and see if that helps. Changing to thicker or thinner trail running socks might help too.

Once I had the fit dialled in, I felt I could run for miles and miles in these grippy and robust ultra running shoes, which provided plenty of bounce and support. They may not be the lightest running shoes around, but they sure can take a pounding.