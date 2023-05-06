Craghoppers Waverley Thermic Jacket review: warm but weighty, it’s a coat you have to commit to

It’s not light, nor is it convenient to carry around if you’re not actually wearing it, but when the weather gets feisty, and cold, wet and windy conditions have set in for the entire day, the Waverly Thermic has got your back. The thermal properties and level of waterproofing are exceptional on this jacket, and it’s highly featured too, with loads of intelligently considered pockets and plenty of decent design elements.

Craghoppers Waverley Thermic Jacket: first impressions

Unlike most of the coats in in our best waterproof jackets buying guide, the Craghoppers Waverley Thermic Jacket is far more than simply an outer shell layer. This unisex jacket is a wonderfully warm waterproof coat that does the job of a mid layer and a waterproof simultaneously, for those times when conditions are both chilly and damp but you’ve planned a hike, need to walk the dog or find yourself standing on the sidelines of a sporting event.

Specifications • List price: £160 (UK) / $117 (US)

• Gender specification: Unisex

• Sizes: S / M / L / XL / XXL

• Waterproof rating: HH 15,000mm

• Breathability rating: 10,000g/m2/24hrs

• Materials: AquaDry Membrane stretch ripstop construction, EcoShield PFC-free DWR and hollowfiber insulation

• Colors: Mahogany / Black

• Compatibility: This jacket is ideal for low-intensity adventures such as hiking on cold, wet days

The fill is comprised of ThermoAir+ fibers, which are designed to trap body heat in while allowing for a good degree of breathability, according to the official rating (10,000g/m2/24hrs). With a hydrostatic head rating of 15,000mm, the level of waterproof protection it offers is exceptional for such a warm jacket.

While it is both very waterproof and super warm, it’s definitely not a lightweight high-tech jacket intended for advanced hill walking or exploring too deep into the backcountry – where it excels is during day walks in countryside when the weather is seriously cold and conditions look inclement. It’s also excellent in everyday scenarios during the colder months.

You get a lot of coat for your money with the Waverly Thermic, which is made to last and will see you through many shivery seasons to come. Currently, there are some very good deals (opens in new tab) to be found on this jacket too.

Craghoppers Waverley Thermic Jacket: in the field

The Waverley Thermic is a waterproof jacket with the warmth of a puffer jacket (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

On test in sub-zero conditions in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and while doing several coastal and countryside walks in bitterly cold conditions in Devon, I found this to be an extremely warm and protective coat. The thermal performance is on a par with some of the best puffer jackets out there, but with the added benefit of being fully weatherproof.

The borg-lined hood is particularly cozy on cold mornings and chilly, star-spangled evenings. The Waverly Thermic’s hood, hem and cuffs are all fully adjustable, so you can get them nice and tight and keep the breeze out.

The waterproofing stood up well during some wicked West Country downpours. It also has an impressive official breathability rating, although, on test, I found that it did get pretty toasty when I was tackling hill climbs, and I think there could be more venting for quickly dumping excess heat when things get sweaty.

The Craghoppers Waverley Thermic Jacket is very toasty, but could do with some more venting options (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

On the downside, I found it to be just as bulky as a puffer jacket, without being anywhere near as light or half as easy to compress and pack. The Waverly Thermic is not designed to be part of a layering system, or the kind of jacket you want to be hauling around in a backpack while hiking – it’s far too much of a chunky monkey for that. As such, once you’ve opted to wear this jacket, you’re likely to be wearing it for the entire outing, whether it’s raining or not, so it’s best kept in reserve for really cold days.

The storage is exceptional – there are 11 pockets spread around this coast, with several secure zipped options on the interior for safely stashing wallet, credit card, money and so on. There is also dedicated mobile phone pocket and a pouch that is specifically designed to accommodate an Ordinance Survey sheet map.