Patagonia Triolet Pants (2023) review: feature-packed wet weather protection

Between the two-way zips, RECCO reflector, snow gaiters and use of recycled and PFC-free content, there’s a lot to love about these rain pants, but they come at a premium price

Patagonia Triolet Pants: first impressions

atagonia’s Triolet Pants aren’t new, but the 2023 model features a more planet-friendly approach to design. These hardy rain pants (and snow pants) are made using a three-layer construction that sandwiches the new GORE-TEX membrane in between recycled polyester inner and face fabric. The face fabric is then treated with PFC-free DWR which helps repel moisture and leaves a smaller footprint.

Though these are a pair of over pants, they are packed full of features. Full length outer leg zippers are fully waterproof and have two-way zippers which makes it easier to pull them on and off when you’re already wearing your hiking boots and also means you have built-in vents for warmer days.

Specifications • RRP: $399 / £360

• Gender specification: Men’s and women’s sizing available

• Sizes: XS - XXL

• Weight: 18.6 oz / 530 g (women’s small)

• Materials: Recycled polyester with PFC-free DWR, GORE-TEX membrane

• Colors: Black

• Best use: Hiking, Winter sports

If you’re wearing these for winter sports like snowshoeing, they have snow gaiters to keep the snow from sneaking in and a RECCO reflector so you’re traceable if an avalanche strikes. A fully adjustable zip fly waistband with belt loops mean you can wear these over leggings or bulkier winter gear, and two waterproof pockets are functional for small pieces of gear you want close to hand.

In terms of waterproofing, these pants pack a real punch, and while we haven’t tested their breathability against milder conditions, our hopes are high. They’re also features-packed and more environmentally responsible than many other models. They’re not the lightest rain pants out there and the price tag for such premium performance is definitely a little eye watering, but you’re getting tremendous quality and a fairly versatile layer of protection against the weather.

Patagonia Triolet Pants: in the field

The two-way zippers make it easy to pull these on in the field (Image credit: Future)

The Triolet pants are an existing Patagonia model, but the new design features recycled materials, the new GORE-TEX membrane and a PFC-free DWR for a more planet-friendly approach. Thanks to a very rainy end to autumn and start to fall, I’ve had ample opportunity to try these out lately. In fact, I’ve just kept them in my car so I can whisk them out for hiking In Scotland and the Lake District, a few shorter jaunts around town where I really didn’t want to get soaked, and I even tested them out in GORE-TEX’s rain tower testing facility.

Here’s how they performed:

Sizing and fit

I tested a small which is my usual size and though they’re on the large size, I’m not sure I’d size down. It definitely makes it easier to pull them on over just about anything, though the one day I wore them over leggings for a walk in the country I probably could have used a belt. They’re a bit baggy on me, but not so much as to be difficult to walk in. If they didn’t have the full-length zips I’d say this is great, but I suppose it’s not really necessary as I can always pull them on over my hiking boots.

They're a bit baggy, but have plenty of room for layering (Image credit: Future)

Weight and packability

For an unlined pair of rain pants, these aren’t the lightest and in fact, they weigh nearly twice my other pair of GORE-TEX rain pants. That said, they’re not enormously bulky when rolled up – I think most of the weight must be in the hefty zippers – so I wouldn’t necessarily be deterred from bringing them along in my backpack, but if I wasn’t sure I was going to meet rain, I might opt for a lighter pair.

Weatherproofing and breathability

I’ve worn these out in some absolute deluges and between the membrane, DWR and waterproof zips, there’s no way a drop is getting through, so I certainly feel safe wearing them in typical Scottish weather and that counts for a lot. I have worn them on a few steep hikes, but mostly in really cold weather, so I must admit that I’ve not had a good chance to test their breathability in milder conditions, but of course the full length zippers bode well for letting a little air circulate on sweatier days.

Built-in gaiters mean I can wear them in the snow as well as the rain (Image credit: Future)

Comfort

My main complaint about these trousers is that, for some reason, when I sit down in them they’re uncomfortable enough around the waist that I have to unfasten them. The problem isn’t that they’re too small – in fact there’s quite a bit of extra room around the waistband, but for some reason they dig in to my tummy when I’m seated, which I can only deduce is down to the design. That aside, they’re great for walking in which is mostly what I’m doing in them.

Storage and other features

These pants come with two waterproof, zipped hand warming pockets which I don’t use as I prefer my jacket pockets, but they’re definitely functional. Beyond that though, there are loads of other great features, starting of course with the full length two-way zippers. Basically, it means I can easily pull these on over my big hiking boots in a hurry, and as I mentioned earlier, they can be unzipped to let in a little air as needed. It’s also easier to pull them off when I get back to my car.

They’ve also got built-in snow gaiters and tie down loops for winter adventures, a RECCO reflector if you’re wearing them for backcountry adventures in avalanche-prone terrain. The waistband is also adjustable and customizable with elastic tabs which lend versatility to these pants and makes them usable for winter sports as well as hiking in different seasons.

A RECCO reflector makes you traceable in an avalanche (Image credit: Future)

Patagonia Triolet Pants: the bottom line

Feature-packed, practically bulletproof and more eco-friendly than their predecessors, there’s a lot to love about these rain pants for those venturing into wet landscapes. That said, they come with a hefty price tag, so if you’re seeking something that delivers a comparable performance at a lower price point, check out the Mountain Equipment Makalu Pants which are lighter on the scale and on your wallet, but use the same waterproof membrane.