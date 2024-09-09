Hit the trails at speed in "the world's bestselling hiking boot" – currently 43% off
The Merrell Moab Speed is a solid all-rounder that takes the comfort and functionality of the Moab and brings the weight right down
Right now, you can bag a pair of Merrell Moab Speed hiking shoes for just $72.97 at Nordstrom Rack.
That's a generous savings of 43% off the list price on these shoes, which receive an average rating of four stars by customers, who praise their fit, comfort and traction on the trail.
When we tested these shoes, we found them to be a solid all-rounder that takes the comfort and functionality of the Moab and brings the weight right down, allowing you to move with a little more speed. They're not for rugged mountain terrain, but for long multi-day missions where comfort is key.
This deal applies to the men's sizing in the Brindle colorway, while a 41% discount is also being offered on women's sizing in the Gore-Tex version and navy colorway.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Merrell Moab Speed series near you.
Merrell Moab Speed hiking shoes: $130 $72.97 at Nordstrom Rack
Save $58 Durable leather, grippy Vibram® rubber and supportive construction have kept Merrell's Moab hiking shoe a fan favorite for more than a decade. This deal applies to the men's sizing in the Brindle colorway, while a 41% discount is also being offered on women's sizing in the Gore-Tex version and navy colorway.
Merrell’s Moab is, according to the brand, the world’s best-selling hiking boot, with over 28 million sold since it was debuted over 15 years ago.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Moab Speed series where you are:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.