Hit the trails at speed in "the world's bestselling hiking boot" – currently 43% off

Right now, you can bag a pair of Merrell Moab Speed hiking shoes for just $72.97 at Nordstrom Rack.

That's a generous savings of 43% off the list price on these shoes, which receive an average rating of four stars by customers, who praise their fit, comfort and traction on the trail.

When we tested these shoes, we found them to be a solid all-rounder that takes the comfort and functionality of the Moab and brings the weight right down, allowing you to move with a little more speed. They're not for rugged mountain terrain, but for long multi-day missions where comfort is key.

This deal applies to the men's sizing in the Brindle colorway, while a 41% discount is also being offered on women's sizing in the Gore-Tex version and navy colorway.

Merrell’s Moab is, according to the brand, the world’s best-selling hiking boot, with over 28 million sold since it was debuted over 15 years ago.

