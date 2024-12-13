Advnture Christmas Camping gift guide
From camping chairs to power banks, you can find the very best gifts for your outdoorsy loved ones in our expert guide
On the lookout for camping Christmas gifts? Then you've come to the right place, as we've hand-picked the camping equipment we think will make the best gifts come Christmas day.
From blankets to binoculars, there's always plenty to choose from when choosing gifts for a camping enthusiast. Our handy gift guide lists our favorite prezzies at a range of prices.
At the top of our list, you'll find top-of-the-range, expensive camping gifts to make your loved ones gasp. These include the snug Yeti Lowlands Blanket and powerful Vango Powerbank.
A little further down we've compiled our favorite middle-of-the-range gifts, and at the bottom are the cheapest camping options, perfect for stocking filling.
We've taken each of these gifts out in the field for rigorous testing, been impressed by each and every one and think your loved ones will be too.
Expensive
Yeti Lowlands Blanket
Starting strong, the Yeti Lowlands Blanket is 'warm, waterproof and tough as nails' according to our review. This large, soft camping blanket features cozy synthetic polyester insulation to keep you snug on chilly trips to the backcountry.
Helinox Chair Two camping chair
A high-end, versatile camping chair, the Helinox Chair Two is both supportive and comfortable thanks to its relaxed design and sturdy aluminum alloy frame. This model is considerably lighter than its competitors at just 2lb 12oz.
Vango Power Bank
This dual-purpose power bank doesn't just charge phones, it's capable of inflating four large air tents with a single charge. The Vango Power Bank eliminates the tedious task of inflating by hand while charging your devices quickly and efficiently.
Leatherman Surge multi-tool
With several different functions, the Leatherman Surge was ranked as one of our best multi-purpose tools for camping. This compact device fits several different tools into one easy-to-use, practical device.
Mid range
Jetboil Flash Camping Stove
Providing quick and easy access to hot water for your morning brew, the Jetboil Flash Stove is easy to use, efficient, and comes with a handy cooking pot for your morning porridge
VQ Halo Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Power Bank and Lantern
Visually appealing and audibly stunning, the VQ Halo Bluetooth Speaker (with Built-In Power Bank and Lantern) provides crystal clear sound to entertain your camping party. This nifty device even can even charge your phone.
Celestron Skymaster 15x70 binoculars
For under $100, you can see the stars in stunning clarity with the Celestron Skymaster 15x70 binoculars. This durable pair is easy to use and perfect for beginners.
Cheap
Therm-a-Rest Air Head Lite camping pillow
Allowing for a comfy night's sleep without breaking the bank, the Therm-a-Rest Air Head Lite camping pillow inflates to two sizes to suit your individual sleeping preference.
Hydro Flask 12 oz Insulated Coffee Mug
Most campers love nothing more than a warm brew in the morning. So why not treat your camp-loving loved one with this sturdy and insulating Hydro Flask 12 oz Insulated Coffee Mug, which keeps your hot beverages steamy and your cold drinks chilly?
Radix Nutrition backpacking meals
Preparing and eating regular meals in the backcountry can often be a hassle, especially if you want those meals to be warm, tasty, and nutritious. That's where Radix Nutrition backpacking meals come in, filling your belly with a variety of different easy-to-prepare foods.
Novelty
The Yeti Rambler 20oz Shaker
One for al fresco mixologists, the Yeti Rambler 20oz shaker has all the durability of Yeti's other rambler products and allows you to mix and make all manner of cocktails at camp.
Victorinox Swiss Card Lite
Slipping easily inside your wallet, the handy Victorinox Swiss Card Lite features several camping essentials, including toenail clippers, scissors and a magnifying glass.
