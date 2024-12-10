Advnture Christmas climbing gift guide: beta on the best presents

Choosing the ideal gift for the climber in your life can be a tricky task. It's not worth getting items like climbing shoes, ropes, helmets and harnesses, as it's likely the recipient will have exacting, personal requirements for these crucial bits of gear.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other options that every climber will value. Gifts like quickdraws, carabiners and chalk bags are always welcome, while there are also ideal stocking fillers out there, like beanie hats and climbing brushes. We've selected nine of the best climbing gifts this festive season, with something for every budget. Let's get into it.

(Image credit: Petzl)

Petzl GriGri+

The Petzl GriGri+ is a type of belay device that uses a camming mechanism, which makes it much easier for the person belaying to hold a fall. It's ideal for beginner climbers thanks to an anti-panic handle and can be used both indoors and outside. However, experienced climbers are also huge advocates of the device, which can be used either for leading or top roping.

The GriGri+ is compatible with ropes of between 8.5 and 11mm diameter. If the climber in your life is a winter warrior, the GriGri+ won't be a good option, as it's not recommended for sub-zero conditions. Nevertheless, for the majority of situations, this is a present your climber will thank you for.

(Image credit: Black Diamond)

Black Diamond HotWire Quickdraw Quickpack 12cm

Quickdraws are essential for both sport and trad climbers and make for a great gift that the cragger in your life is sure to appreciate. Black Diamond's HotWire Quickdraws provide solid performance at an attractive price. The Quickpack features 6 draws, featuring HotWire carabiners on the top and bottom and a highly durable 18mm polyester dogbone, featuring a straitjacket insert to keep the bottom carabiner in the ideal clipping position.

Depending on your budget, you could always buy individual quickdraws too, though this set of 6 is sure to make your recipient smile and works out as the better value option too.

Buy HotWire Quickdraw Quickpack for $94.95 at Black Diamond

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tension)

Tension Flash Board

If the climber in your life is looking to progress to more technical climbs or boulder problems, a fingerboard like the Tension Flash Board is the ideal training tool. Featuring a range of edges from small crimps right up to 20mm, it's sure to develop finger strength and enhance core strength, perfect if your climber is training for bouldering projects and the like.

Better still, the Flash Board features a portable, cylindrical design that can be hung from just about anywhere. So, it's usable even during camping trips and vacations, as well as at home.

Buy Flash Board for $94.80 at Tension Climbing

(Image credit: VP)

The Climbing Bible

This comprehensive guide to all things technique will interest both beginner and experienced climbers. Written by renowned climbers and coaches Martin Mobråten and Stian Christophersen, it provides detail on how to train for the technical, physical and mental challenges associated with time on the crag, as well as featuring stories from elite climbers.

So, whether the climber in your life is looking to improve strength, endurance, technique or deal with the mental aspects of motivation, fear of falling and more, this is the book for them.

Buy The Climbing Bible for $27.25 at Amazon

(Image credit: DMM)

DMM Shadow Screwgate

For non-climbers, a screwgate carabiner may seem a little uninspiring as presents go, yet it's likely that the climber in your life will always have need of these little devices. Weighing just 50g, the DMM Shadow is a versatile, lightweight, offset D carabiner, ideal for a range of climbing applications. Its superb build quality means it will last many years and it's sized to fit virtually any climbing harness, as well as taking slings and thicker ropes.

Buy DMM Shadow Screwgate for $22 at Amazon

(Image credit: The North Face)

This comfortable technical t-shirt can be worn on climbing, running, cycling and hiking missions, making it a particularly versatile gift that your recipient will get plenty of use out of. Made from 92% recycled polyester, with 8% elastane for that all important stretch, it's wonderfully suited to dynamic activities. The fabric wicks sweat away, keeping the wearer cool on hot days at the crag.

It's comfortable, quick drying and wonderfully breathable, while it's designed with a longer front for coverage when wearing a daypack. And then, of course, who doesn't love getting a present with the iconic Half Dome logo for Christmas?

(Image credit: Mammut)

Mammut Crag Chalk Bag

This is a top quality yet simple chalk bag from Swiss outdoor brand Mammut. If you're looking for functionality and performance at a decent price point, you really can't go wrong with the Crag Chalk Bag.

A reinforced and slightly angled opening provides easy access to the chalk, while the well-designed drawstring closure means that the white stuff doesn't leak out over the contents of your pack. The hipbelt is fully adjustable, making it easy for the wearer to achieve the optimum fit. No nonsense quality – a great gift.

Buy Mammut Crag Chalk Bag for $22.77 on Amazon

(Image credit: Bellaroca)

Bellaroca Premium Climbing Brush

The perfect stocking filler, this lovely little brush from Bellaroca features an elegant rosewood handle and classic good looks. Its synthetic boar fibers outperform animal bristles both in terms of durability and cleaning ability, while it also means no animals were exploited in its creation.

There's a cord loop at the end of the handle, making it easy to securely clip into gear, while its lightweight qualities mean the user will barely notice it. This is a great present for every kind of climber, but is particularly prized by boulderers and sport climbers for cleaning chalk and other debris from holds in the rock.

Buy Bellaroca Premium Climbing Brush for $12.64 on Amazon

(Image credit: Rab)

This classic beanie, from reputable British brand Rab, is a favorite among climbers, hikers and mountaineers, possibly because of the cachet the logo comes with. It's lightweight, hardwearing and quick drying, while there's a fleece inner headband for unrivalled comfort and coziness. It strikes a balance between a decent amount of warmth without being too hot to wear and it fits under a helmet too.

Available in a range of colors and at a very affordable price point, it's a surefire, stocking-filling winner, particularly if the climber in your life enjoys colder adventures.