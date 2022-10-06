Amazon Prime Early Access hiking boots deals: what to expect

Amazon is holding a special Early Access sale for Amazon Prime members next week, and we'll be rounding up all the best offers on hiking boots to save you the effort of hunting around for the biggest savings. Whether you want a pair of lightweight boots for next summer, or something insulated and waterproof for the winter months, we'll find something for you.

The Amazon Prime Early Access (opens in new tab) sale takes place on October 11 and 12, with deals expected to start at midnight. We don't know exactly what's coming, but if this year's Amazon Prime Day is anything to go by, we can expect plenty of deals on the best hiking boots and clothing, as well as other outdoor essentials.

These deals will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but if you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free trial (opens in new tab) that will cover the Early Access sale period. If you decide not to commit, you can cancel before the first payment goes out.

Of course, other retailers might decide to launch their own sales events to compete, so we'll also bring you the best offers from elsewhere if they can beat Amazon's prices.

We're rounding up the best Amazon Prime Early Access Garmin deals and camping deals too, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is only a few days away, but if you need a pair of hiking boots before then, here's where to find some great offers right now.

We've found the best prices for a selection of our favorite hiking boots for you, and rounded them up right here.

FAQ

When is Amazon Prime Early Access? The Amazon Prime Early Access sale takes place on October 11 and 12, 2022. It's new this year, and it remains to be seen whether it becomes a regular annual event or just a one-off.

How long does Amazon Prime Early Access last? The Prime Early Access sale will last 48 hours, from midnight October 11.