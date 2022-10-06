Amazon Prime Early Access hiking boots deals: what to expect
Amazon's October sale will be a great opportunity to pick up a new pair of hiking boots ready for winter adventures
Amazon is holding a special Early Access sale for Amazon Prime members next week, and we'll be rounding up all the best offers on hiking boots to save you the effort of hunting around for the biggest savings. Whether you want a pair of lightweight boots for next summer, or something insulated and waterproof for the winter months, we'll find something for you.
The Amazon Prime Early Access (opens in new tab) sale takes place on October 11 and 12, with deals expected to start at midnight. We don't know exactly what's coming, but if this year's Amazon Prime Day is anything to go by, we can expect plenty of deals on the best hiking boots and clothing, as well as other outdoor essentials.
These deals will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but if you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free trial (opens in new tab) that will cover the Early Access sale period. If you decide not to commit, you can cancel before the first payment goes out.
Of course, other retailers might decide to launch their own sales events to compete, so we'll also bring you the best offers from elsewhere if they can beat Amazon's prices.
We're rounding up the best Amazon Prime Early Access Garmin deals and camping deals too, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.
Quick links
US deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is only a few days away, but if you need a pair of hiking boots before then, here's where to find some great offers right now.
- Amazon: discounts on men's and women's boots with deals updated daily (opens in new tab)
- Dick's Sporting Goods: save on hiking boots from Merrell, The North Face, and Timberland (opens in new tab)
- REI: up to 70% off hundreds of hiking boots for men, women, and kids (opens in new tab)
- Bass Pro: up to $50 off hiking shoes and boots in the Clearance Cave (opens in new tab)
- Backcountry: save up to 60% off hiking and camping gear, including footwear (opens in new tab)
UK deals
- Amazon: discounts on men's and women's hiking boots, with deals updated daily (opens in new tab)
- Wiggle: up to 56% off hiking boots, trail running shoes, and other outdoor footwear (opens in new tab)
- Decathlon: hking boots and shoes starting under £20 (opens in new tab)
- Cotswold Outdoors: save on men's and women's hiking boots from Adidas, Arc'teryx, and more (opens in new tab)
- Go Outdoors: big discounts on boots from Merrell and Scarpa for Go Outdoors members (opens in new tab)
FAQ
When is Amazon Prime Early Access?
The Amazon Prime Early Access sale takes place on October 11 and 12, 2022. It's new this year, and it remains to be seen whether it becomes a regular annual event or just a one-off.
How long does Amazon Prime Early Access last?
The Prime Early Access sale will last 48 hours, from midnight October 11.
When does Amazon Prime Early Access end?
Amazon Prime Early Access will end at 23:59 on October 12, 48 hours after it started, with most products expected to return to their original prices at midnight. We've seen some deals continue longer after Amazon Prime Day events, but the vast majority finish as soon as the event is over.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
