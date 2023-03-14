Where to pre-order the Garmin Forerunner 965 right now

On February 2, Garmin unveiled the long-awaited Forerunner 265 and 965 watches. The Forerunner 265 was available to buy on the day, with immediate shipping, but runners wanting to get their hands on the higher-end 965 have to wait a little longer. In fact, Garmin didn't give an exact launch date for the device, simply saying that it would be available later in the month.

If you want to be first to get your hands on the Forerunner 965, you'll need to place a pre-order, so we've rounded up all the best places in the US to reserve one for yourself, along with any perks you can expect from the different retailers.

The watch isn't yet available to pre-order anywhere in the UK, but you can sign up to receive notifications (opens in new tab) when it's available direct from Garmin. We'll update this guide once more retailers open up pre-orders (it's currently listed at Wiggle (opens in new tab), but can't be added to your basket yet).

Pre-order Garmin Forerunner 965

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 965: $599.99 at Garmin (opens in new tab)

Garmin says it expects the Forerunner 965 to ship in three to five weeks, and if you live in the UK you can place your order with Garmin itself right now. You'll get free second-day shipping when it becomes available (provided you're not having it sent to a PO box).

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 965: $600 at REI (opens in new tab)

You can also pre-order the watch at REI for one cent more, but it's currently only available in black and white. If you want the zesty yellow version, you'll need to order directly from Garmin instead. Again, you can expect free delivery.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 965: $599.99 at Running Warehouse (opens in new tab)

Running Warehouse has the watch available for pre-order, but you'll have to wait longer to get it on your wrist because it's not expected in stock until mid-April. Free shipping is available, or you can opt for overnight delivery for $9.95.