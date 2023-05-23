The best bikepacking deals in the REI Anniversary Sale

The REI Anniversary Sale is on now, and there are lots of great deals on gear to make your next bikepacking trip easier, more fun, and more comfortable. Whether you're looking for your first set of bikepacking bags, or you want to upgrade your existing setup, there's something for you.

I've hand-picked a selection of the best deals for you below, but if you prefer, you can also browse the whole REI Anniversary Sale yourself. REI doesn't do Black Friday, so this is the biggest sale of the year, and I'll be adding more deals to this article very soon. so bookmark it and come back again soon to see what's new.

If you're looking for something specific, these links will take you straight to the relevant deals in the REI Anniversary Sale.

Bike tools: up to 25% off essentials for carrying out repairs on the move

Bikepacking bags: get up to 30% off frame bags, panniers, and dry bags

Bike locks: keep your ride safe when stopping to stock up on supplies

Water bottles and cages: stay hydrated on the move with bottles under $10

Bike lights: Be seen after dark with 25% off front and rear lights

Bikepacking bag deals

REI Co-op Beyonder Handlebar Bag: $39.95 $27.89 at REI

Save $12.06 A handlebar bag is great for essentials like a phone, wallet and snacks that you need to access quickly when bikepacking, and with 30% off, this is one of the most affordable options you'll find.

Revelate Designs Frame Bag: $185 $138.69 at REI

Save $46.31 A frame bag makes good use of the space on your bike, and this one is designed with smart dividers to keep gear organized. It's dirt-resistant, and even has a port for a hydration pack. Available in a choice of sizes.

Ortlieb Seat Pack Saddle Bag: $185 $138.69 at REI

Save $46.31 Get 25% off this roomy, adjustable saddle bag, which will be one of the most important components in your bikepacking setup. It's waterproof, easy to attach, and has a maximum load capacity of 11lb.

Revelate Designs Polecat Dry Bag: $44 $31.89 at REI

Save $12.11 Make the most of the space on your frame with this fork-mounted dry bag. It has a roll-top closure, a low profile that avoids a common wear spot, and reinforced areas to prevent abrasion. There's 27% off in the REI Anniversary Sale.

Bikepacking tech

Garmin inReach Mini 2: $400 $349.99 at REI

Save $50.01 If your bikepacking adventure is taking you off the beaten path, this tiny satellite communicator will let you stay in touch and send an emergency SOS including your location, even in places where you can't get a phone signal.

Knog Plug Front and Rear Light: $49.95 $37.39 at REI

Save $ I have these bike lights myself, and they're incredibly easy to fit and use, with big soft buttons and little bungee cords. They work with any bike, and you can attach them anywhere on the frame.

Bikepacking accessories

Topeak Tubeless Tire Repair Kit: $52.50 $12.83 at REI

Save $39.67 Tubeless tires are a good choice for bikepacking, but if you do need to carry out a field repair this compact kit has everything you need: Allen wrenches, Torx wrench, tire lever, knife, tire reamer, and plug insertion tool.

Kryptonite Kryptoflex Cable: $23.95 $17.89 at REI

Save $6.06 This braided steel cable is ideal for looping through a wheel and your U-lock to make sure it's still there when you return. At under $18, it's a small price for peace of mind.

REI Co-op Patch Kit: $3.95 $2.65 at REI

Save $1.30 No bikepacker should be without a simple patch kit for repairing punctures, and at under $3, this one is one of the cheapest you'll find. Includes patches, glue, sandpaper, and instructions to get your rolling again.

