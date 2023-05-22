Welcome to Advnture's Bikepacking Week 2023: for great expeditions on two wheels

Welcome to Advnture's Bikepacking Week 2023 – a celebration of the freedom you can only get from expeditions on two wheels running from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 May. Bikepacking lets you travel further than backpacking, soaking in the sights and sounds of nature, then allows you to set up camp wherever you see fit. Whether you go for one night or several weeks, it's the perfect way to escape the stress of daily life. All you need is a bicycle and the right gear.

Throughout the week, we'll bring you a wealth of features and guides to help you prepare for your first bikepacking trip, or make your trips more comfortable and fun if you already love expeditions on two wheels. We'll explain the different types of bags for your gear (and how to load them), the key tech that'll make your journey easier, and how to keep your bike safe on your adventures.

We'll also explore the practicalities of how to fuel your rides, the best things to wear, and the pros and cons of opting for an e-bike rather than traveling entirely under your own steam. Our writers will even delve into their own saddlebags and reveal the gear that they'd never go bikepacking without.

We'll be updating this page with all the latest articles as soon as they're published, so bookmark it and come back again regularly to see what's new!

What is bikepacking?

A cross between cycle touring and backpacking, bikepacking is a rewarding outdoors activity and so easy to do.

Your guide to bikepacking bags

What do you pack – and where – in frame bags, saddle bags, cockpit bags and handlebar bags?