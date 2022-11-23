The best Black Friday camping deals under $50

The Black Friday sales are here, and it's the perfect time to pick up some new camping gear without breaking the bank. Here, we've rounded up a selection of the best Black Friday deals on essential gear under $50.

Most of these are entry-level items, but all are good quality and should serve you well, particularly for camping in milder weather. We've also picked out some great deals on camping accessories that would make great gifts for the adventurer in your life. We'll be updating this guide as Black Friday itself approaches, so if you can't see anything you want just yet, bookmark it and come back again soon.

We're also rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals, camping deals, and hiking deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Quechua Fresh 24L Cooler: $59.99 $40 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 This rigid cooler keeps food and drink cold for up to 14 hours, making it a good choice for short trips. It has a locking handle for safety, and its reversible lid doubles as a handy tray.

(opens in new tab) Forclaz Trek 500 Sleeping Bag: $59.99 $40 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 This cozy sleeping bag is now only available in extra large, so you'll need to move fast to grab one while this Black Friday deal lasts. It's water repellent, with two zippers, and soft fill made from 70% recycled fibers.

(opens in new tab) Quechua Self-Inflating Camping Mattress: $59.99 $25 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $34.99 This soft sleeping pad is less than half price in the Decathlon Black Friday sale. If you usually sleep with a regular mat, you'll be in for a treat when you first try an air mattress like this under your sleeping bag.

(opens in new tab) Quechua Camping Table: $89.99 $40 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $49.99 Great for car camping with the family, this folding table and four stools mean you can all eat comfortably together. It's less than half price for Black Friday at Decathlon.

(opens in new tab) MSR Alpine 2 Stainless Steel Pot Set: $59.95 $44.96 at Backcountry (opens in new tab)

Save $14.99 This set of two pots is ideal for camping and backpacking, with volumes of 1.5L and 2L for boiling water and preparing dehydrated meals. The lid works for both, and there's a pot grabber included.

(opens in new tab) Logo 10' x 10' Canopy: $99.99 $28.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Save $ This handy canopy will give welcome extra shade in summer, and provide a dry space for cooking during wet weather. It comes with its own carry bag, and includes ground stakes for stability.

(opens in new tab) Stoic Sherpa Blanket Poncho: $99 $29.70 at Backcountry (opens in new tab)

Save $69.30 This snuggly hooded blanket has 70% off in the Backcountry Black Friday sale. The hood has a drawstring to block drafts, the fleece lining keeps you warm, and the sides can be fastened with buckles.

(opens in new tab) Yeti Rambler 10oz Lowball: $20 $15 at Yeti (opens in new tab)

Save $5 Yeti's Lowball tumblers are some of our favorite cups for camping, keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold with their double-wall insulation. The MagSlider lid prevents accidental spills, too.