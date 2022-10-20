Want to stay warm working from home? It's time to dig out your camping gear

Working from home might be fine in the summer, but as the days start to get shorter and colder, you might find yourself eyeing the thermostat and wondering whether you can justify cranking up the heating yet.

However, if you enjoy camping, you have plenty of gear already at hand that can help you stay snug, whether you're at a desk or the kitchen table. I personally tend to feel the cold, so these are all tricks that I already use to keep cozy when I'm working remotely – and I use a couple of them when I'm in the office as well.

It goes without saying that your fleece jacket and any thick hiking pants that you might own are fair game when working from home, You can always shrug off the fleece for a moment if you need to make an important video call. Here are some more ways to put your hiking and camping gear to good use indoors.

Sleeping bag

If you're working at your desk in a chilly home office, your sleeping bag can keep your lower half super snug and will be invisible if you need to join any Zoom calls. Lay it on your chair, sit down on it, and zip it up to your waist to stay super warm from your core to your toes.

Down jacket

You could just wear your down jacket or puffer indoors, but if that's a little too warm (or the thick sleeves get in the way when you're typing), try laying it across your lap while you're sitting at your desk. You can also use a camping blanket. if you happen to have one. Lying it over your knee is preferable to hanging it over your shoulders, as it won't fall off and you'll easily forget it's there.

Base layers

Snug-fitting base layers can be worn discreetly under your usual sweaters and shirts, trapping extra air and making your ordinary outfits much cozier. I tend to run cold, and this is one of my favorite ways to keep warm throughout the colder months, whether I'm outdoors or just in the office. Most base layers fit nice and snug, so they won't make you look bulky or spoil the look of your ensemble.

Base layer tops are great for warming your core, and if you happen to have some thermal legging as well, so much the better. Slip them on under your jeans and feel snug.

Hiking socks

You probably won't be able to wear them with your regular street shoes without stretching them, but when you're working from home, dig out your hiking socks to keep your toes snug. For extra warmth, layer them over your regular socks. Just remember to be careful on hard floors; wool socks can be slippery on wood or linoleum.

Running tops and leggings

They're not as good as a pair of proper thermal leggings as they won't trap as much air, but your running leggings can provide an extra layer of insulation any time, and can even be worn under skinny jeans without showing. A long-sleeved running top can also do double-duty as thermal underwear, so pull it on before your sweater.

Buff or neck gaiter

Wearing an actual scarf indoors would be inconvenient and silly looking, but if you have a Buff, snood, or neck gaiter, you can keep your neck warm without dragging tassels all over your keyboard. This is another of my personal favorite heat hacks, and if your buff happens to match your sweater, it'll just look like you're wearing a turtleneck. For more ways to use it, see our guide seven ways to wear a neck gaiter.

Camping mug

Sipping on a hot drink can help keep your body temperature up, but if you're the type of person who gets into the zone and accidentally lets their coffee go cold, why not dig out your best camping mug? The insulated design will keep your drink hot, even when you're engrossed in your work for hours or your afternoon meeting has overrun. A hiking flask will do the job too, and you won't need to worry about ruining your work laptop if you accidentally knock it over.