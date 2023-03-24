Where to buy the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra

Amazfit has just launched its toughest GPS watch yet, the T-Rex Ultra, but you won't be able to find it at Walmart or Best Buy. For the time being it's only available at a handful of retailers, so we've rounded them all up for you in one place.

We expect more stores will begin stocking the watch in the coming months, but if you want to pick it up now, here's where you can grab it in the US and the UK – together with prices and estimated delivery times for each one.

Not sure whether it's the right watch for you? Check out our full Amazfit T-Rex Ultra review for our full analysis.

Buy the Amazit T-Rex Ultra in the US

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: $399.99 at Amazfit (opens in new tab)

You can grab the T-Rex Ultra direct from Amazfit in either Abyss Black or Sahara right now. Orders are usually processed the next business day and shipped via either FedEx or USPS. If you opt for free FedEx Express Saver shipping, you should get your watch in 3-4 days.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Next-day delivery isn't available if you order from Amazon, but the watch can be on your wrist within a week if you order now. Both colors are available at the time of writing, but there's limited stock of the Sahara version remaining.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: $409 at AliExpress (opens in new tab)

The T-Rex Ultra is a little more expensive if you buy it from Amazfit's AliExpress store, and delivery will take longer. Order your watch now, and it should arrive in about three weeks. Both the Sahara and Abyss Black colorways are in stock.

Buy the Amazit T-Rex Ultra in the UK

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: £399 at Amazfit (opens in new tab)

If you live in the UK, Amazfit's website is the cheapest place to get the T-Rex Ultra. It's in stock in both Abyss Black and Sahara. Amazfit says that orders are usually shipped in 3-4 working days, and standard shipping is free to the UK.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: £403.18 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The T-Rex Ultra costs a little more at Amazon, but if you have a voucher then you may prefer to buy it there. At the time of writing, delivery is expected to take about 10 days, so you should receive your new watch in early April. Amazon has both colors in stock, but the Sahara version costs a penny more than the Abyss Black.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: £478.58 at AliExpress (opens in new tab)

You can pick up the T-Rex Ultra from Amazfit's official store on AliExpress, but this is by far the most expensive option, even with an anniversary sale discount. Delivery from China is free, but will take about three weeks.