2 solo hikers die this week in separate falls on Boulder's iconic Flatirons
Both men were hiking solo in the Rocky Mountain foothills
Two hikers have died this week in separate falls from Boulder's iconic Flatirons.
At about 9 p.m. on Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office received a report of a 42-year-old man who had failed to return home from a hike. The man's friends went looking for him and found his body on a rock ledge on the Second Flatiron.
On Wednesday afternoon, mountain rescue teams scrambled to look for a 27-year-old hiker who had been reported overdue and was last known to have been scrambling in the area of the Third Flatiron. Drones spotted his body and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMRG) said he appeared to have fallen around 75 feet.
Neither man has been identified pending notification to next of kin.
The distinctive Flatirons comprise five slanted triangular slabs of sandstone that form part of the foothills west of Boulder. They provide a paradise for climbers and hikers alike, and though their accessibility from town leads many to think climbing them is easy, rescue operations on them are not uncommon.
On October 2, after rescuing two people who became stuck, RMRG took to Instagram with a warning: "The Flatirons can be deceivingly challenging and dangerous."
If you plan to hike or climb in the Flatirons, do your research first and consider whether you really have the climbing skills and experience required. If not, go with a guide.
Always carry a headlamp, in case you get stuck on the Flatirons after dark, and know that some routes do require climbing gear such as a harness and helmet.
If you do find yourself stuck, RMRG urges you not to keep pressing on and to call 911 and ask for mountain rescue: "If you find yourself in trouble, don’t hesitate to call for help."
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.