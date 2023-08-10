Get a massive 40% off the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for only $209.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 40% off the list price, and only four cents off its lowest ever price.

The Forerunner 245 is a solid mid-level GPS watch that's a great choice if you're looking to take your running to the next level and start improving your 10k and half marathon times. When our colleagues at TechRadar reviewed it, they were particularly impressed by its lightweight, unobtrusive design and great battery life. Their main criticism was the price, but that's no longer an issue with this deal.

This is a huge saving on a lightweight, accurate running watch, which is a good option if you want to take your running to the next level.

This is the Music edition, so you can also use it to play songs, audiobooks and podcasts without the need to carry your phone. Just connect your Bluetooth running headphones, and away you go.

The Forerunner 245 was superseded by the 255 last year, but if you're in the market for a mid-range GPS watch it's still a solid choice, and a steady stream of new software releases have kept it up to date since launch.

