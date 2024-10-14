5 awesome features on your Coros watch you're probably not using yet – and how to get started

From heart rate zones and VO2 max to sleep tracking and breadcrumb navigation, one thing is for sure when it comes to your GPS watch: it delivers a lot of data. So much, in fact, that many of us aren't getting the full potential out of our watches.

That's why Coros, makers of models like the Apex 2 Pro, Vertix 2S and Pace 3 have released details on some important features you might not be using that could be a game-changer for your next trail run or workout. Here are five great Coros features you're probably not using – and how to get started:

1. Group tracking and safety alerts

If you're heading out on a trail run, hike or ride in the backcountry, safety needs to be your top priority. Did you know that if you're organizing a group trail run or ride, you can create a team in the Coros app and track the live location, pace, distance and more of each member?

In addition, anyone in the group can send an emergency alert to the rest of the group if they need help, which helps to improve safety in backcountry areas. We always recommend each group member also carry a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach for wilderness activities.

Virtual pacer gives you stats while you're on the go like your remaining distance, current pace, estimated finish time and how you’re tracking against your goal (Image credit: Coros)

2.Virtual pacer

If you're training for a race with a particular finish time in mind, you can use the virtual pacer function to help. Virtual pacer gives you stats while you're on the go like your remaining distance, current pace, estimated finish time and how you’re tracking against your goal.

If you're focusing on pace but don't have a specific distance in mind, you can still set a target pace and receive an alert every kilometer or mile telling you how you're doing.

This function is available in run and track run modes. Once you select either of those modes, scroll down to Pacer and then you can choose (or set) your intended distance, or skip distance to set your pace.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Running form test

As we've previously written, running is a natural activity for most people and from our early years we are physically capable of increasing the pace of a walk to a run. However, there are several reasons why your running form might not be as efficient as it could be

Your running performance hinges on three key elements: VO2 max, threshold, and running economy. Now, you can perform a running form test with your Coros watch. It takes 10 minutes and delivers a detailed report on skill, strength, balance and your risk of injury. You will need the Coros Pod sensor attached to your waist as well as your watch to perform the test, but once you have your results you can improve your efficiency and reduce the impact of running on your body.

With a running form test you can improve your efficiency and reduce the impact of running on your body (Image credit: Coros)

4. Offline mapping

With more of us heading off into the backcountry than ever, offline mapping is a game changer. You can create your own routes in the Explore function of the Coros app or synch a map from another third-party service. Once you've created or found your desired route, download it to your watch where it will be available wherever you go.

When you get to the trailhead, head to settings, select navigation, then choose the route you'd like to follow. If you want extra guidance, you can turn on Turn-by-Turn alerts or use Deviate Course alert so you know if you've veered off track. You'll also be able to monitor your progress along the route and see how far it is to the next waypoint or aid station if you're in a race.

5. Your gentlest alarm

Is your partner sick of your alarm going off for 6 a.m. trail runs? Are you tired of sleeping with your phone next to your bed? Well now hyou can set your Coros watch to gently buzz you awake.

Just press and hold the bottom button from the main watch face or during workouts (you'll find a host of other great functions here like a compass and metronome) and you can set an alarm, or timer, that will quietly vibrate you out of bed and into your trail running shoes for that morning adventure.

For more Coros functions you might not be using yet, check out 10 features to get more out of your Coros watch.

