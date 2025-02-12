"A fantastic all-rounder" - the versatile Salomon Sense Ride 5 trail running shoes wowed us and they're now half-price

A good pair of trail running shoes is essential to a comfortable, stable time on the trails. The right pair balances comfort, durability, and grip, so you can take on all manner of adverse terrain.

Right now, you can snag the men's Salomon Sense Ride 5 trail running shoes for just $69.83 at REI, over 50% off their list price.

Built to thrive on rugged outdoor trails, these versatile trail runners boast 4mm lugs, which dig into uneven country surfaces and can also be used on the roads.

In her 2023 review, our trail running expert Claire Maxted was thoroughly impressed by the Sense Ride's comfy and accommodating fit.

Claire said she: "never used to get on with the Salomon Quicklace system, preferring the precision of traditional laces, but with that wider-feeling toe box and foot-hugging SensiFit cradle we’ve honestly never found a Salomon shoe comfier."

This deal applies to men's sizing in the sleek Black/Laurel Wreath/Green colorway. The women's version is only available in size 11, reduced to $105.93 at REI.

Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best offers on Salomon Sense Ride 5 trail running shoes where you are.

Salomon Sense Ride 5 men's trail running shoes: $140 $69.83 at REI

Save $70 These versatile running shoes combine a grippy outsole with a comfortable construction and upper. This pair's midsole is made from responsive Energy Surge foam, which helps to create a cushioned, bouncy feel when running.

The Sense Ride 5s feature Salomon's Sensifit mesh technology, which cushions your feet and effectively locks them in place. Sensifit tech works in tandem with a modern Quicklace lacing system to secure your feet in a comfortable, stable position when you're running.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Salomon Sense Ride 5 trail running shoes where you are.