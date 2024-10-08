The "surprisingly good" feature-packed Amazfit Cheetah Pro is $120 off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and right now you can pick up the feature-packed AmazFit Cheetah Pro for just $179.99 at Amazon. That's a whopping 41% off this GPS watch, which we noted was "surprisingly good" in our field tests.

Our tester Fiona Russell noted the Cheetah Pro looks great and has a wealth of details, including Chat AI Coaching, more than 150 sports modes and functions, plus plenty of physiological metrics, such performance readiness, recovery and VO2 max, as well as workout impact.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is a smart-looking GPS watch with a bright display. Although it has a large watch face, it’s relatively slim and feels lightweight on the wrist. The watch is hard-wearing thanks to a titanium alloy bezel and a 'fiber-reinforced polymer middle frame'.

We did note that the battery life on this watch lags behind other brands, such as Garmin and Coros. Used as a watch, the battery lasts more than a week but not 14 days and like any watch will drain faster in GPS mode.

If you're in the market for something lightweight and low-profile, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro 46mm is down to just $109.99, which is also 40% off the list price.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the AmazFit Cheetah Pro and Amazfit GTR 3 Pro 46mm where you are.

