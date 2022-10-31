Amazfit GPS watches are frighteningly cheap for Halloween

Amazfit has cut the price of 12 of its best fitness trackers and GPS watches in a special sale (opens in new tab) ahead of Black Friday. These offers will end at midnight, so you'll need to move fast to grab them while they last.

We've rounded up our pick of the best offers below, but you can check out the full range for yourself on Amazfit's website (opens in new tab). There are deals on everything from the powerful Amazfit GTR 3 Pro (opens in new tab), through to the tiny Amazfit Band 5 (opens in new tab), which is down to just $29.99.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on Amazfit watches where you are.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: $229.99 $154.99 at Amazfit (opens in new tab)

Save $75 One of the most stylish watches in Amazfit's current lineup, the GTR 3 Pro is well suited to everyday wear, as well as workouts. It's currently priced at $189.99 at Amazon, so this is a great saving.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTR 3: $179.99 $124.99 at Amazfit (opens in new tab)

Save $55 The GTR 3 is a little smaller than the GTR 3 Pro, making it better for slender wrists. It has superior battery life, but lacks Wi-Fi connectivity. It's on sale for $129.99 as Amazon, so Amazfit's deal is still better.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Pro: $179.99 $134.99 at Amazfit (opens in new tab)

Save $45 The T-Rex Pro is a seriously tough watch that's designed for outdoor adventures. A close rival to the Garmin Instinct 2, it's currently priced at $159.99 at Amazon.

Many of these prices are the lowest we've ever seen, and might not be beaten on Black Friday. If you don't live in the US, here are the best Amazfit watch deals where you are: