Amazfit launches the feature-packed Active 2 smartwatch globally – and it's looking pretty good for less than $100
The Amazfit Active 2 has more than 160 sports modes and offline maps
With its European launch, the Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch is now available globally and offers heaps of features at an impressively low price. Already available in the US, the Amazfit Active 2 was unveiled at a press event in Madrid yesterday. The AI-powered smartwatch sports voice command functionality and has redesigned its heart rate sensor for better performance tracking.
Priced at just $99 / £99, you might expect the Active 2 to look cheap, but the stainless steel body appears anything but. It comes with a choice of a silicone or leather strap and the 44 mm AMOLED display is visible even in bright sunlight.
The Active 2 boasts 10 days of battery life and 160 sports modes. For hikers and trail runners, offline maps with turn-by-turn directions mean you can stay safe in the backcountry and save battery life when you're out on the trail. Runners can focus on performance with extensive running training programs.
Compared to its predecessor, the Active 2 has gone all in on improving data precision, thanks to a state-of-the-art BioTracker 6.0 PPG optical sensor, which the brand says improves its heart rate and sleep tracking, and offers more accurate recovery data.
The AI-controlled voice recognition feature means you can adjust your watch's settings and even compose WhatsApp messages using your voice.
Perhaps most exciting is that this is the first smartwatch to integrate Wild AI, which offers advanced women’s health insights. This feature takes into account menstrual cycles, hormonal changes, birth control methods, perimenopause and menopause for training plans and nutritional guidance.
We're looking forward to getting this out on the trails as it seems like it could be a strong candidate for the best cheap GPS watches of 2025, a title that we've previously granted to the Amazfit GTS 4.
The Amazfit Active 2 is available globally now for $100 / £100 / €99 at Amazon.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
