Amazfit launches special edition T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue watch to help protect coral reefs

Zepp Health has launched a special edition of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 GPS watch, with a donation from each sale going towards protecting and restoring coral reefs.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition) comes packaged in sustainable materials, and as the name suggests, has a smart new blue color scheme, For every watch sold, Zepp Health will donate $10 to Coral Guardian, a non-profit that aims to protect and conserve coral ecosystems. The donations will go towards Coral Guardian's restoration project in the Hatamin Marine Protected Area in Indonesia.

The watch is available now direct from Amazfit, with prices starting at $299.99.

It's a worthy project, and the T-Rex 2 is a great GPS watch, When I tested it in June 2022, I was very impressed by just how much it had to offer for the cash. Not only is it built like a tank (always important for an adventure watch that's likely to get knocked against rocks while climbing and scrambling), it also boasts great GPS accuracy, a vivid AMOLED display that's great for maps.

Its touchscreen is nice and responsive with smooth scrolling, but it also has beefy buttons that you can use to control it with cold, wet, or gloved hands.

It also boasts battery life of up to 45 days, or 24 days in typical use. That's pretty incredible for an OLED watch, and means you can happily take it away camping without worrying it'll run out of juice in the middle of a hike.

My only complaint was that automatic workout detection didn't always work as intended, but if you're organized enough to hit the appropriate button yourself at the start of your hike or run, that's a very minor gripe.