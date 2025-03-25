Backpacker with dying phone rescued from "waist-deep" snow thanks to Apple's SOS function

By published

The man was able to send a text without cell service before his phone died

Apple Emergency SOS on an iPhone 14
The man was able to send a text without cell service before his phone died (Image credit: Apple)

A hiker who underestimated the conditions on a backpacking trip in the White Mountains was saved by the SOS function on his dying cell phone.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Gary Sullivan of Acton set off well-prepared for a two-day trip in the Twin Range on Thursday, February 20. The 52-year-old had a tent, a Hike Safe card and the 10 essentials, however, he had read reports saying that snowshoes were not required and opted to bring traction devices instead.

On Thursday evening, he reached the area of Mount Guyot where he encountered waist-deep snow. After taking shelter for the night, he resumed his hike towards Galehead where he discovered more winter conditions.

"Shortly after starting, he lost the trail and was floundering in waist-deep snow eventually losing the trail," states the report.

To make matters worse, Sullivan's phone was dying and he was out of cell service, but he was able to text 911 at 8:45am on Friday via Apple's SOS function.

"The solo hiker reported that his battery was going dead and that he was able to set up a shelter but would need navigational assistance to find the trail."

Despite attempts by the NH National Guard to reach Sullivan by air, weather conditions were not favorable so teams deployed on foot for the 6.5-mile hike, reaching Sullivan at 5:20pm. They furnished the hiker with a pair of snowshoes and hiked out with him, arriving back at the trailhead in the dark at 10:05pm.

Camper holding Garmin InReach Mini device

A Garmin InReach is the gold standard for satellite communicators, but it is pricey (Image credit: Garmin)

This story highlights how even seasoned and well-equipped hikers can encounter trouble. Spring conditions can bring softening snow where Yaktrax won't suffice and snowshoes or skis are required for flotation.

While this hiker was able to communicate via SOS, if he had lost battery sooner or found himself under a thick canopy of trees where SOS doesn't work, the story might have had a very different outcome. For backcountry adventures, consider investing in a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach, or look into Overwatch x Rescue which works with InReach, iPhones and other satellite devices.

No matter what you're using, it's essential to carry a portable charger (this one on Amazon is super slim and light if you're worried about weight) and a charging cable as phones tend to lose battery faster in the cold.

If you're relying on the SOS function, which works with iPhone 14 and above in North America and your Apple Watch, make sure you've added your emergency contacts and updated to the latest version of iOS before you head out. Include as much detail as you can in your text on your condition and what gear and supplies you have at your disposal. You'll need a clear sky above you to send a text, which will communicate your GPS coordinates to rescuers. Learn more in our article on Apple's SOS function.

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

