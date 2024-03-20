It's not a typo, there's up to £721 off Berghaus tents at Go Outdoors right now

Camping season is fast approaching, with selected Berghaus tents less than half price for Go Outdoors members. The premium Berghaus Air 400XL Nightfall Tent is just £579 right now, saving you a huge £721 off the RRP, while the huge Berghaus Adhara 700 Nightfall Tent is now just £379.

Both these tents use Berghaus's Nightfall technology, which blocks out sunlight to ensure you aren't woken at the crack of dawn during the summer, and if you have kids, you don't have to wait until sunset to get them settled.

To make the most of these deals, you'll need to become a Go Outdoors member, which will give you 12 months of benefits for £5 (so it'll pay for itself immediately).

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful festival tent, take a look at our roundup of the best Coleman tent deals in the Amazon spring sale, which includes plenty of options for two to four people.

Berghaus Air 400XL Nightfall Tent: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3549&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gooutdoors.co.uk%2F16537530%2Fberghaus-air-400xl-nightfall-tent-16537530" data-link-merchant="gooutdoors.co.uk""> £1,300 £579 at Go Outdoors

Save £721 This premium four-person tent is less than half price for Go Outdoors members right now. It's super simple to set up thanks to its system of five inflatable tubes (no poles) and has a roomy porch of all your muddy boots and other gear.

Berghaus Adhara 700 Nightfall Tent: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3549&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gooutdoors.co.uk%2F16618538%2Fberghaus-adhara-700-nightfall-tent-16618538" data-link-merchant="gooutdoors.co.uk""> £800 £379 at Go Outdoors

Save £421 Another huge saving on a premium Berghaus tent, with over 50% off for Go Outdoors members. A spacious seven-person tent, the Adhara 700 Nightfall is a good choice for families, particularly thanks to a bedroom that blocks sunlight so you can get a proper night's sleep during the summer.

Looking for something else for your outdoor adventures this year? Take a look at the full Go Outdoors members' sale.