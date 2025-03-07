BioLite's latest range of lights aims to illuminate your camp on spring adventures in the wilderness

Want to illuminate your camping trips this spring? BioLite has just launched a new range of lighting that harnesses solar power to do just that.

The Luci solar inflatable lanterns and accompanying solar string lights are designed to be portable and compact and use energy from the sun to offer "peace of mind in both everyday and emergency use", according to their creators.

The launch comes after BioLite joined forces with MPOWERD, the original makers of the Luci brand, which was a BCorp that focused on providing lighting in humanitarian situations.

"For over a decade, Luci lighting products have illuminated off-grid adventures and brought comfort to communities during disaster relief and unexpected outages,” says BioLite’s Seungah Jeong.

"We are so proud to be bringing the Luci lighting collection back to communities under the BioLite name."

The BioLite Luci solar-powered lantern is a portable option for wilderness camping (Image credit: BioLite)

The Luci solar lantern is available in a range of sizes and versions from $19.95 on the Biolite website.

You can snag the lightweight Solar String lights for $54.95.

The all-new Luci products join BioLite's wide range of other solar-powered lighting solutions, like their Alpen Glow lamps and site lights.

Biolite creates lighting solutions and energy-harnessing equipment for campers and off-grid communities worldwide.

We've previously reviewed multiple BioLite headlamps, including the HeadLamp 330, which we rated a coveted five stars.