Casio launches new outdoor-ready G-Shock watches inspired by "rocks and stones left on the untouched earth"

Casio has unveiled a pair of stylish new G-Shock watches with a striking design said to be inspired by "rocks and stones left on the untouched earth". The GMS-S5600RT-4JF and GMS-S5600RT-7JF are compact watches with a subtle marbled pattern and muted colors borrowed from nature.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the two new devices have a classic square shape reminiscent of the original G-Shock DW-5000C, but a slimmer case that slips more neatly under a sleeve. They are advertised as women's watches, but would be a good choice for anyone who prefers a more discreet design.

The GMS-S5600RT-4JF is a soft beige color, and the GMS-S5600RT-7JF is light gray. Sticking with the natural theme, both watches use bioplastics in the case and band to reduce reliance on virgin petrochemicals (though admittedly the amount used in a watch is very small). They also use solar charging for extended battery life, and can also be charged by artificial light.

Even without solar charging, you can expect the battery to last around 13 months in regular use, or 22 months in power-saving mode.

(Image credit: Casio)

As you'd expect from a G-Shock, both new watches have a tough build designed to shrug off drops and knocks. They have a shock-resistant structure to protect their internal components, and have a water-resistance rating of 20ATM (for depths up to 200 meters).

You also get an LED backlight with super illuminator and afterglow function, time zones for 48 cities around the world, timer, stopwatch, and five daily alarms.

Both watches are currently available to pre-order exclusively from Casio's Japanese online store for ¥18,700 (about $120). International prices and release dates are yet to be announced.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors