Casio unveils new G-Shock watch inspired by samurai armor and set with rubies

Casio has launched yet another new watch to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original G-Shock, this time inspired by armor from feudal Japan, and featuring the work of Japanese artisans.

The G-Shock MRG-B2000SG-1A a limited edition design that incorporates elements of the Shougeki-Maru: Gai, a kabuto helmet the company's MR-G 'majesty and reality' range. Kabuto is a type of helmet used by ancient Japanese warriors, which became part of the traditional armor worn by the samurai class.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the watch has a case made from recrystallized titanium. The manufacturing process (also used in Casio's aptly named stainless steel Recrystallized series) involves raising the temperature of the metal to over 500°C to raise and stabilize the crystalline pattern, the applying a deep hardening treatment.

The bezel is decorated with a tiger design, which is hand-engraved by master craftsman Masao Kobayashi. Lab-grown rubies sit on top of four screw heads, one for each decade since the launch of the first G-Shock. Its white rubber strap is intended to represent the white strings used to hold the helmet's armor plates together.

Connectivity and battery life

Although it's not a GPS watch, the MRG-B2000SG-1A has Bluetooth connectivity, which lets it link to the G-Shock app on your phone. Here, you can easily tweak the watch's settings and change the location for world time.

The watch has a battery life of around five months in normal use, or 26 months when stashed in a dark drawer. The hands stop to save power when the watch is left in the dark, then realign themselves when exposed to light.

Unsurprisingly considering the amount of craftsmanship involved, the MRG-B2000SG-1A is a limited edition, with just 700 being made. It will go on sale in Japan next month for ¥880,000 (roughly $6,000).