Casio celebrates Chinese Year of the Dragon with elaborate black and gold G-Shock

Casio has revealed a pair of new G-Shock watches to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Dragon, which starts on February 10, 2024: one elaborate model rendered in black and gold, and a more affordable red resin version.

The G-Shock MTG-B3000CXD-9A, also known as 'Golden Armor Divine Dragon', has a bezel engraved with a scale pattern that continues onto the watch face, with a dragon motif on the back of the black ion-plated case.

Like other watches in the MTG-B3000 series, it's likely to be shockproof and water-resistant to 200m. It's not a fully fledged running watch, but will have Bluetooth connectivity for easily adjusting settings through Casio's mobile app.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the watch is expected to launch in China in November, with an exclusive braided bracelet and presentation box. It will be priced at 8,088 yuan (eight being the luckiest number in Chinese culture), which is roughly $1,100. An international launch is anticipated for December.

If your budget won't stretch quite that far, there will also be a more affordable alternative in the limited edition 'Blue Dragon' G-Shock GA-110CDY24-4A.

The watch is mainly red, with blue and yellow accents, including a band printed with designs representing a dragon soaring over the Four Seas. It will come packaged in a box with iridescent details, inside a blue and red dragon-print bag.

It has a list price of 1,290 yuan (about $180), though it's not yet clear whether it will be released outside China like its black and gold counterpart.