Casio unveils glowing 'solar flare' G-Shock watches for its 40th anniversary

Casio has released a pair of special edition G-Shock watches to celebrate the brand's 40th anniversary, with a design inspired by solar flares, and marbled with glowing phosphorescent material. The launch comes just days after Casio revealed a new Earth-themed G-Shock, with a blue ion-plated finish designed to resemble clouds swirling over oceans

As Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, the bezels of the new Mudmaster GWG-2040FR-1A and MTG-B3000FR-1A have lava-like red and black colorways in daylight, but glow in shades of yellow, orange ang green at night thanks to phosphorescent particles embedded in layers of glass and carbon. The swirls of glowing material are unique to each watch bezel, so no two of the limited-edition watches are exactly alike.

The watch cases are made from black ion-plated stainless steel, engraved on the back with the G-Shock 40th anniversary logo.

Glowing details on the Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-2040FR-1A (Image credit: Casio)

The Mudmaster GWG-2040FR-1A (opens in new tab) is water-resistant to 20 meters and, as you'd expect, designed to shrug off mud and dirt. It's shockproof thanks to Casio's carbon core guard structure, which protects the components from knocks and drops, and includes solar charging for extra long battery life.

Hikers will appreciate its quad sensor, including digital compass (with bilateral calibration and magnetic declination correction), altimeter, barometer, and thermometer.

The MTG-B3000FR-1A (opens in new tab) offers the same water resistance and solar charging, and links to the Casio Watches smartphone app for functions like automatic time adjustment and easy customization of watch settings. You can also use the watch to find your phone when the two are connected via Bluetooth.

G-Shock's 40th anniversary is actually in 2023, so we're expecting to see a lot more special models over the coming months.