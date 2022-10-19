Casio launches Earth-themed G-Shock watch, complete with astronaut helmet case

Casio has revealed a new G-Shock dual display watch inspired by Earth as seem from space. The GM-110EARTH-1A has a special ion-plating treatment on the bezel, designed to evoke the look of clouds whirling over the land and sea, and other touches reminiscent of the planet seen from space.

As reported by Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab), the new watch is currently only listed on Casio's Chinese G-Shock website (opens in new tab), and there's no release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to go on sale soon. It's priced at 2,290 yuan, which is approximately $320.

In addition to its IP treated metal bezel, the watch as circular patterns printed on the mineral glass lens, intended to resemble to aurora, plus satellite-shaped hands for the subdial. The watch's case back has a black ion-plated finish, and is engraved with an aerial view of the Earth at night. It's all packaged up in a gift box shaped like an astronaut's helmet.

(Image credit: Casio)

This isn't a GPS watch, but it offers the usual array of features you'd expect from a G-Shock device, including a stopwatch and countdown timer, universal time for 31 cities around the world, and five daily alarms.

It's water resistant to 200m, with a shockproof design to protect its components from drops and knocks, and includes a white LED backlight.