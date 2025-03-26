Connect with nature and save 25% off these unique barefoot trail running shoes from Merrell

By published

The Trail Glove 7 trail running shoes are a lightweight, barefoot model, designed to optimize natural movement on the trails

Merrell Trail Glove 7
Feel the wilderness with these barefoot trail running shoes (Image credit: Merrell)

Barefoot running has shot to prominence in the past two decades and continues to grow in popularity with every passing year, as runners crave the natural, close feeling of the trails underneath their feet.

The best barefoot running shoes are typically lightweight, featuring minimal support and as little as 3mm of underfoot protection.

The Trail Glove 7 barefoot shoes from Merrell are no different. These breezy, minimalistic running shoes aim to create a natural feeling on the trails and are currently available for just $89.96 in men's and women's sizes at Backcountry.

The Trail Glove 7s feature 100% recycled synthetic mesh uppers and grippy Vibram outsoles with small but stable 2.5mm lugs.

Like many barefoot shoes, this pair is zero drop, meaning that there's no difference in height between your heel and forefoot. This design reduces support but increases a natural feeling on the trails, allowing you to jog and sprint as you would without shoes.

The Trail Glove 7 trail running shoes weigh just 8oz (227g) and have been reduced in the Lichen/Gum, and Oyster colorways in men's sizes and Chalk/Gum, Highrise, and Jade in women's sizes.

Men's Merrell Trail Glove 7: $119.95$89.96 at BackcountrySave $30

Men's Merrell Trail Glove 7: $119.95 $89.96 at Backcountry
Save $30 At just 8oz (227g), these Merrell trail running shoes are super-lightweight. They also feature a minimalistic Vibram outsole with small but aggressive 2.5mm lugs. The Trail Glove 7 running shoes are reduced in two different men's colorways - Lichen/Gum, and Oyster.

View Deal
Women's Merrell Trail Glove 7: $119.95$89.96 at BackcountrySave $30

Women's Merrell Trail Glove 7: $119.95 $89.96 at Backcountry
Save $30 The Merrell Trail Glove 7 shoes are designed to mimic the free and easy feeling of barefoot running with zero drop and minimal bulk. The synthetic upper is made from 100% recycled materials.

View Deal

Look below for today's best Merrell trail running shoe deals where you are:

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

Latest in Trail running
Merrell Trail Glove 7
Connect with nature and save 25% off these unique barefoot trail running shoes from Merrell
Komoot App
Big changes may be coming for Komoot users as the navigation app is taken over by firm with a history of slashing jobs
Poster for the film Designed by Disaster showing Campanile Basso in the Italian Dolomites
"Designed by disaster" – new film chronicles a climber's path from near-death to a trailblazing solution for climbing and hiking falls
Garmin Forerunner 955
"A top tier sports watch" - Save $150 off the Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS watch in Amazon's big spring sale
Runners at Black to the Trails
"It's unlike anything that's been seen before" – meet Black to the Trails, the world’s most ethnically diverse trail running event
Vitosha Mountain
Blind ultra-runner climbs the equivalent of Mount Everest in non-stop endurance challenge
Latest in News
Snow avalanches down the northeast fork of the Kahiltna Glacier
Pro snowboarder, The North Face manager among those killed by giant BC avalanche
Columbia Newton Ridge hiking boots deals image
No, it's not a typo – you can pick up these bestselling Columbia hiking boots for as little as $38 right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Merrell Trail Glove 7
Connect with nature and save 25% off these unique barefoot trail running shoes from Merrell
Yeti Tundra deals image
The spacious Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler is a "powerhouse" that keeps drinks chilled and bears at bay – it's a rare $85 off
Komoot App
Big changes may be coming for Komoot users as the navigation app is taken over by firm with a history of slashing jobs
Poster for the film Designed by Disaster showing Campanile Basso in the Italian Dolomites
"Designed by disaster" – new film chronicles a climber's path from near-death to a trailblazing solution for climbing and hiking falls
More about outdoor
A close-up of ski boots and a pair of skis in the snow with a small black Carv device clipped to the boot strap

Carv 2 Digital Ski Coach: a genius piece of tech to add to any intermediate or advanced skier's toolkit

Snow avalanches down the northeast fork of the Kahiltna Glacier

Pro snowboarder, The North Face manager among those killed by giant BC avalanche
A close-up of ski boots and a pair of skis in the snow with a small black Carv device clipped to the boot strap

Carv 2 Digital Ski Coach: a genius piece of tech to add to any intermediate or advanced skier's toolkit

See more latest
Most Popular
Snow avalanches down the northeast fork of the Kahiltna Glacier
Pro snowboarder, The North Face manager among those killed by giant BC avalanche
Columbia Newton Ridge hiking boots deals image
No, it's not a typo – you can pick up these bestselling Columbia hiking boots for as little as $38 right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Yeti Tundra deals image
The spacious Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler is a "powerhouse" that keeps drinks chilled and bears at bay – it's a rare $85 off
Steve Redgrave
"We won’t sit quietly while this catastrophe continues" - Olympic champion Sir Steve Redgrave calls for clean up of UK rivers
Komoot App
Big changes may be coming for Komoot users as the navigation app is taken over by firm with a history of slashing jobs
Poster for the film Designed by Disaster showing Campanile Basso in the Italian Dolomites
"Designed by disaster" – new film chronicles a climber's path from near-death to a trailblazing solution for climbing and hiking falls
Garmin Forerunner 955
"A top tier sports watch" - Save $150 off the Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS watch in Amazon's big spring sale
A woman holding the Katadyn BeFree AC 1.0 L Water Filter Bottle
This innovative soft bottle uses activated carbon to source clean drinking water in the wild, and might have us ditching our Lifestraw
Keen Newport H2 sandal deals image
These "iconic" Keen hiking sandals are my go-to for casual summer hikes, wild dips and festival fun – they're under $100 at REI right now
Lindsay Vonn cries as she kisses her silver medal at the 2025 World Cup Finals in Sun Valley
"I fought my way back" – 4 months after return to skiing, Lindsay Vonn makes the World Cup podium, eyes the Olympics next