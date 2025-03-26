Connect with nature and save 25% off these unique barefoot trail running shoes from Merrell

Barefoot running has shot to prominence in the past two decades and continues to grow in popularity with every passing year, as runners crave the natural, close feeling of the trails underneath their feet.

The best barefoot running shoes are typically lightweight, featuring minimal support and as little as 3mm of underfoot protection.

The Trail Glove 7 barefoot shoes from Merrell are no different. These breezy, minimalistic running shoes aim to create a natural feeling on the trails and are currently available for just $89.96 in men's and women's sizes at Backcountry.

The Trail Glove 7s feature 100% recycled synthetic mesh uppers and grippy Vibram outsoles with small but stable 2.5mm lugs.

Like many barefoot shoes, this pair is zero drop, meaning that there's no difference in height between your heel and forefoot. This design reduces support but increases a natural feeling on the trails, allowing you to jog and sprint as you would without shoes.

The Trail Glove 7 trail running shoes weigh just 8oz (227g) and have been reduced in the Lichen/Gum, and Oyster colorways in men's sizes and Chalk/Gum, Highrise, and Jade in women's sizes.

Men's Merrell Trail Glove 7: $119.95 $89.96 at Backcountry

Save $30 At just 8oz (227g), these Merrell trail running shoes are super-lightweight. They also feature a minimalistic Vibram outsole with small but aggressive 2.5mm lugs. The Trail Glove 7 running shoes are reduced in two different men's colorways - Lichen/Gum, and Oyster.

Women's Merrell Trail Glove 7: $119.95 $89.96 at Backcountry

Save $30 The Merrell Trail Glove 7 shoes are designed to mimic the free and easy feeling of barefoot running with zero drop and minimal bulk. The synthetic upper is made from 100% recycled materials.

