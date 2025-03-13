Cooking up a hot meal at camp just got even easier, thanks to the reimagined Jetboil Flash 1.0 – now more user-friendly than ever

The Jetboil Flash is already well-known as an industry leader for backpackers who want to get a hot meal or comforting drink in quickly after a long day on their feet, but some new upgrades promise to make this lightning-fast camping stove even easier to use.

If you don't already know about it, the Jetboil Flash famously takes seconds to set up and brings water to a boil in around 90 seconds, which means you can get that camping meal or hot cup of coffee on the go without delay. Now, Jetboil Flash 1.0L has dropped with several key upgrades on the original design to improve its performance.

Most importantly, the 1.0L features a reengineered ignition system. When Advnture writer Pat Kinsella reviewed the original Flash, one of his only gripes was that the ignition mechanism had failed, meaning he had to carry a lighter. With the new model, the ignition is integrated into the valve control and is ceramic-encased. This is intended to improve durability, and now means that you can fire up the stove with a simple half turn just like you were turning on the stove in your kitchen. If this works as advertised, we'll call that a major upgrade indeed.

There's also the addition of an orange textured grip zone at the burner base which makes this stove easier and safer to handle than its predecessor, helping you to avoid toppling it over when you're connecting the pot, fuel canister or adjusting the flame.

With the new model, the ignition is integrated into the valve control and is ceramic-encased (Image credit: Jetboil)

Finally, a new three point locking mechanism between the pot and the burner makes it easier to set up and break down the stove at mealtimes.

The built-in thermochromatic color-changing heat indicator remains a key feature and at 13.0z it's the same weight as before. It's compact and comes with an insulated cozy, lid with pour and straining locations, and a bottom cover that doubles as a measuring cup or bowl. As far as we can see, it's all upgrades without sacrificing anything that made the first Jetboil so great and we're looking forward to getting it out in the wild.

Also new are the Jetboil Flash Java 1.0L for coffee lovers and the lighter Flash Zip 0.8L, which have both seen similar upgrades to make it easier to fuel your adventures.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Jetboil Flash 1.0L is available now for $129.95 and comes in several fun colorways including Camo, Mountainscape and Ocean Topo. The Jetboil Flash Java 1.0 retails for $144.95 while minimalist backpackers might want to check out the Jetboil Zip 0.8 L which is $99.95.

Of course, all this means there are some deals to be found on the original Jetboil Flash, which is currently on sale at Steep and Cheap for $84.49 – a giant 35% off the list price.