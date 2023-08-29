Coros launches Pace 3 watch with multi-band GPS and extra long battery life

Coros has launched a new version of its super lightweight Pace sports watch, with upgraded GPS, improved battery life, and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Coros Pace 3 has a redesigned satellite chipset, with optional dual-band GPS for improved positioning in tricky areas, such as woodland and densely built cities where you might otherwise struggle to get a lock.

The Pace 3 also offers breadcrumb navigation and turn-by-turn alerts, which work together with the new route planner in the upgraded Coros mobile app. When you want to explore somewhere new, you can draw a route on your phone or tablet, adding waypoints if you like, then transfer it straight to your watch.

The Pace 3 has an array of new outdoor workout tracking modes, including hiking, trail running, skiing, cross country skiing, and snowboarding, so you can roam off the beaten track. There's a new heart rate monitor too, allowing the watch to more accurately track your heart rate during and between workouts.

If you want some entertainment, the new watch also offers music playback, so you can transfer your favorite songs, then listen to them via a Bluetooth speaker or your favorite running headphones.

(Image credit: Coros)

The Pace 3 has an upgraded transflective display, which should be easier to read in all lighting conditions, plus a night mode for workouts after dark.

Despite these improvements, the Pace 3 offers much longer battery life than its predecessor. The new watch will give up to 38 hours of continuous GPS tracking on a single charge, which is eight hours longer than the Coros Pace 2. In ordinary daily use, you can expect it to last around 24 days – four days longer than the Pace 2.

The Pace 3 weighs just 30g – exactly the same as the Pace 2. When I reviewed the Pace 2 for Advnture's sister site TechRadar back in 2021, I was particularly impressed by how light and comfortable it was while running, so it's good to see that the new watch is just as unobtrusive.

The Coros Pace 3 will launch in five variants: white nylon, black nylon, white silicone, black silicone. These are available to order now direct from Coros, authorized dealers, and Amazon for $229 / £219. Shipping of these models is expected to start next week, and a special red Coros Pace 3 Track Edition will be available from October.

Advnture staff writer Julia Clarke is testing the Pace 3, and will bring you a full review very soon.