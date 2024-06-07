This 5-star Garmin watch lasts up to 21 days on a single charge, and it's going cheap at Amazon

Right now, Amazon is offering the small but mighty Garmin Instinct 2S Surf for just £192.89 – a saving of 23% off the list price, and the cheapest this fun little watch has ever been. The deal applies to the two-tone Waikiki colorway, which features a turquoise case and bezel teamed with a lime silicone band.

The Instinct 2S is a great all-rounder, with all-day health, fitness and sleep tracking, and dedicated modes for a huge range of indoor and outdoor sports, and excellent GPS accuracy all in a neat little package. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I gave it a full five stars.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 series where you are. Looking for something else? We'll be rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals next month, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Garmin Instinct 2S Surf: £249.99 £192.89 at Amazon

Save £57.10 This fun and funky watch has hit its lowest ever price at Amazon. If you're looking for accurate GPS, a great range of sports tracking modes, and a fun design, this is the one for you.

Despite Amazon's description, this version of the watch doesn't have solar charging; that isn't an option with this colorway. However, this little watch still offers exceptional battery life, running for up to 21 days in smartwatch mode, or 22 hours with GPS tracking enabled. That makes it a great choice for vacations or multi-day adventures.

In my review, I concluded that "the Garmin Instinct 2 takes the best features of the original Instinct, including its super tough case and high-contrast dual-screen display, and gives the whole package an overhaul that makes it fun rather than austere."

It's a statement I stand by today – this is a truly excellent little GPS watch, and even easier to recommend at this record low price.

