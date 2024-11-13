Do you like to stop and admire the views on a hike? New research shows those breaks might actually be making you fitter

How many times have the experts told us to walk faster or further or improve our health? Now a new study wants you to take a break – actually, lots of breaks – during every walk.

Walking is known to offer many benefits, including a longer life expectancy and reduced chances of some illnesses and diseases. Going for a stroll is even said to help us think.

For many years, the mantra for gaining more from a walk has been to walk at a quicker pace or to walk more miles.

But new research, which was recently published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, found that the type of walking that burns the most energy includes regular pauses, rather than sticking to a consistent non-stop pace.

The study measured the oxygen consumption of participants as they did short bouts of between 10 and 240 seconds of walking on a treadmill. They found that our bodies burn between 20% and 60% more energy while we are accelerating – or in other words, when we start walking again after a break.

So, the theory follows, that each time walkers stop, perhaps to look at a view, or to chat with someone, they need to start up again and it’s this accelerated movement, from stop to starting, that uses up more energy and leads to better fitness.

Accelerated movement, from stop to starting, that uses up more energy and leads to better fitness

How to get more out of your time on the trail

If this research is correct, it suggests that you can get more out of your walks and hikes by doing less. Instead of trying to reach the summit in as little time as possible, make time to stop and enjoy your surroundings.

If you find it difficult to take breaks, try bringing along a pair of binoculars to give you something to do on your breaks and use them to get a closer look at the local wildlife and scenery. Make a point of inviting a friend and hold each other accountable for taking regular pit stops. Carry a flask of hot tea or coffee and take a few sips and if all else fails, use your GPS watch as a distraction and watch your heart rate going down each time you stop.

Whatever you choose to do, it means that rather than racing to reach your destination or walking as far as you can, you can enjoy a few breathers and still know you are on track for improved health.