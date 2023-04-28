Exciting new Garmin Epix watch is coming soon, according to fresh leaks

A new version of the powerful Garmin Epix may arrive on your wrist soon, according to details leaked by online retailers. The sharp-eyed Flo of Fitness Tracker Test (opens in new tab) has spotted listings for a watch named the 'Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2' at some online retailers, such as Czech website Penta (opens in new tab).

As is usually the case when products are listed prematurely, the copy on the websites appears to be placeholder text, so we can't glean any details about the new watch's features. However, the Epix Pro Gen 2 appears to have a new ID number that's not used by any other watches to date.

Back in March, listings for three new Garmin watches appeared on the website of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), indicating that they had been approved for sale in the US. These devices (listed as 'extremity worn digital transceivers') all have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, unlike watches in the Garmin Instinct series, which are Bluetooth only.

Most identifying details had been redacted from the FCC's reports, but they did include the E-labels for the three watches. These can be found through their menus, and provide proof that they have been independently tested by the FCC. The E-labels for the new devices are laid out just like those for the Garmin Fenix 7, which led many of us to speculate that the trio of new devices may be a Garmin Fenix 8, Fenix 7S, and Fenix 7X.

Now, however, it seems that we might be getting three new Epix devices instead. Although I thoroughly enjoyed testing the Epix (Gen 2) for Advnture's sister site TechRadar (opens in new tab), its 47mm case is definitely on the larger side, and may be overwhelming for some athletes. An Epix watch available in three sizes would be a lot more tempting to those who found the original didn't quite fit their wrist.

What's in a name?

The first ever Garmin Epix was released in 2015, and was a watch ahead of its time. It had a large, square touchscreen display and came with maps pre-installed, which was practically unheard of at the time. Until then, if you wanted directions when hiking and trail running, you had to invest in a handheld GPS navigator. Unfortunately, the original Epix was an unwieldy beast, too large and heavy to be practical for many people, and the concept was shelved.

In February 2022, Garmin brought the Epix name out of retirement with the launch of the Epix (Gen 2). Unlike its square-faced forebear, this is essentially a Garmin Fenix 7X without the flashlight, but with a bright and sharp AMOLED display.

The naming made sense, but the original 2015 watch is such a distant memory, many sites simply refer to the 2022 version as the Epix. That creates a tricky situation for Garmin. Calling the next-gen watch the Epix 2 would cause confusion, as would naming it the Epix 2 (Gen 2).

Epix Pro Gen 2 is an odd choice as well, and simply adding superlatives to the name would muddy the waters further. Garmin Epix Pro 2 (Gen 2) Plus Ultra, anyone?

Of course. we might be barking up the wrong tree. It's interesting that most of the retailers that mention the Epix Pro Gen 2 are based in the Czech Republic, and it's possible that the name may be an unusual localization specific to that country. We'll just have to wait and see.